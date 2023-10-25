Marvel's Halloween trailer might be hiding a link to Ghost Rider

Marvel fans are convinced a new Halloween trailer is teasing a hellish MCU newcomer.

The trailer, which was posted by the Marvel Studios account on Twitter, reels off a series of spine-tingling and terrifying moments from MCU’s past. They include the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the one-shot special Werewolf by Night, and even a ghostly Miss Minutes terrorizing the World’s Fair in Chicago during the most recent episode of Loki season 2.

So far, so spooky. Wait until the end, however, and you’ll see an errant chain fling its way across the screen. This is likely no coincidence, either: the most notable Marvel character with a chain is Ghost Rider – and fans think this means he’s coming soon to the MCU.

"Not to be a geek but WAS THAT GHOST RIDER’S CHAIN AT THE END?!?!?!?" one calmly mentioned. Another said, "That chain in the end??? Ghost Rider for a special presentation."

As of yet, Ghost Rider – a mantle held by multiple people who are possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance or to do the bidding of demonic forces – hasn’t been introduced to the MCU. The chain, though, indicates that the likes of Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes could put the pedal to the metal very soon.

Ghost Rider himself has a curious on-screen history. The Johnny Blaze iteration of the character was first portrayed by Nicolas Cage in two films and later in Agents of SHIELD by Tom McComas. The latest version of the character, Robbie Reyes, was played by Gabriel Luna in the ABC series.

Maybe Ghost Rider will be revving his way to a cinema near you very soon. For more, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 5, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.