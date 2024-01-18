Marvel fans are wondering if a key character from the Netflix shows could return now they're canon

Marvel fans are sharing their hopes for one key character to return now that the Netflix shows are officially canon: Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple.

Having originally been introduced in Daredevil, where she quickly became a love interest of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox), Claire was a night shift nurse who'd patch the vigilante up whenever he'd get into nasty scrapes with bad guys. She later appeared in one episode of Jessica Jones, before becoming a major player in Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

"My friend says she is the Nick Fury of the [Netflix] saga," a Reddit user recently shared on a discussion post, which called for her comeback in upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. "I would love to have her back but I don't know if it will be possible with the Ahsoka thing going on."

"Ahsoka season 2 starts filming soon. She might get a brief cameo but I wouldn't hold my breath," another agreed, drawing attention to the fact that Dawson plays the lead in Disney Plus's hugely popular Star Wars spin-off.

"Likely to be completely busy with Ahsoka... So, I can see them recasting her," said a third, with others were more optimistic: "Fingers crossed she returns! Claire showed such heart helping these guys. Rosario brought so much empathy to the role - it'd be great to see her perspective on Matt's challenges again."

"She is part of Disney. If the story requires it, she will show up," wrote one more.

"I loved her in this role, but I think she was kinda tired of it by the time the Netflix shows were canceled," chimed in another viewer. "[If I recall] she basically said as much in some interviews before the cancellations, suggesting she might come back if they asked her to be in The Punisher just so she would have been in all six shows, but was kinda done with the character otherwise."

