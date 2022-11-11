Marvel Deck creator reveals his favorite decks and card

Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode has revealed the three main decks he uses in the game as well as his ultimate favorite card.

In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab), Brode shared that his all-time favorite card amongst the many that are available is Mysterio, one Brode said was among the first to be designed. The reason Mysterio is Brode's number one pick comes down to the "mind games" you can play with that particular card. For example, when you put down a Mysterio it doesn't reveal the location to the other player, which will make it tricky for them to plan out their moves.

"When you play Mysterio he's a five-power card for two energy. Very powerful," Brode said. "But he disguises himself, and he plays two other disguises to the other locations, so your opponent doesn't know where you played Mysterio. They just see three Mysterio question mark cards. And they have to kind of guess like, 'Where would he have played that real Mysterio?'"

Brode also has three main decks he likes to interchange between matches. One he calls the "Omega deck," which has massive power potential for one location due to Omega Red's five power, and then Iron Man's ability to double that power, and then Onslaught's ability to double that. As long as you lay them down in the right order and there aren't any other affects getting in the way, that should get you 20 power with just three cards.

Image 1 of 3 Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode's favorite decks (Image credit: Nuverse (via IGN))

Marvel Snap (Image credit: Nuverse (via IGN)) Marvel Snap (Image credit: Nuverse (via IGN))

Brode also calls the Omega deck his "sneaky deck" because of Onslaught's ability to double the four power that Omega Red can give to other locations. Meanwhile, if you put Invisible Woman down in the same location as Omega Red and co., your opponent won't know about all of this extra power that'll reveal itself at the end of the match.

Brode also has what his son dubbed the "Butthead deck," seemingly because it has "a lot of really, really mean cards" like The Hood, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Polaris, Viper, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, and Black Widow.

"I'm trying to basically lock you out of some locations. And then it plays a bunch of cards like Spider-Woman, and Hazmat, Black Widow to clog your board and then give all your cards minus power. That’s kind of the shtick."

Finally, you have what Brode calls the "Beast deck," which includes a bunch of low-cost cards and none that cost more than three energy to use. And with Beast in the deck, you can return your one-cost cards to your deck and they'll cost one less energy, making them free to use. Then, Falcon's ability to return them to your deck again means you can reuse them multiple times.

"Black Widow is really, really fun to play multiple times, because you can stop your opponent from drawing a card ever again by continuously playing Black Widow over and over. I'm playing Ironheart, Nakia, and Debris, just some simple on-reveal cards that would benefit from being played multiple times."

Unsurprisingly, Brode sounds like a nightmare Marvel Snap opponent. I'm still at an experimental stage with my decks where I'm playing around with different combos to see what works best, and I do already have one deck that's all low-cost cards I can spam locations with, but I'll definitely be taking some queues from Brode the next time I'm shuffling cards around.

In case you missed it, Marvel Snap is getting a new competitive mode this year.