Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon gets wide theatrical release, is headed to IMAX

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is set for a wide theatrical and IMAX release.

The epic crime drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, first premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese directed and co-wrote the script with Dune and A Star is Born writer Eric Roth. The filmmaker also consulted and worked closely with the Osage Nation during the film's production.

The cast includes Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tantoo Cardinal, Jack White, and John Lithgow.

The film has a runtime of 206 minutes, the second-longest movie of Scorsese's career behind The Irishman, which clocks in at 3 hours and 29 minutes.

Early reviews from Cannes Film Festival called the film one of Scorcese's best. The five-star Total Film review praises it as a "rich, 206-minute, multi-layered epic" that's "worth every second." It's definitely looking like Oscar noms for DiCaprio and Gladstone, if not a Best Director nom for Scorsese and one for Best Picture.

Killers of the Flower Moon heads to theaters on October 20 before ultimately becoming available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.