Martin Scorsese has addressed the lengthy runtime of Killers of the Flower Moon. The upcoming movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro is 3 hours and 26 minutes, which is the second longest of Scorsese’s career.

In a new interview with Deadline (opens in new tab), the director was asked about the pressure on him as the press narrative turns to runtime. "It certainly does," Scorsese said. "The risk is there, showing in a theater in the first place. But the risk for this subject matter, and then for running time. It’s a commitment. I know I could sit down and watch a film for three or four hours in a theater, or certainly five or six hours at home. Now, come on. I say to the audience out there, if there is an audience for this kind of thing, 'Make a commitment. Your life might be enriched. This is a different kind of picture; I really think it is. Well, I’ve given it to you, so hey, commit to going to a theater to see this.'"

He added: "Spending the evening, or the afternoon with this picture, with this story, with these people, with this world that reflects on the world we are in today, more so than we might realize."

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in the 1920s when members of the Osage tribe in north-eastern Oklahoma are murdered in mysterious circumstances. This sparks a major FBI investigation directed by 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and a former Texas Ranger called Tom White.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro plays William Hale, Jesse Plemons stars as Tom White, and Lily Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart. Tantoo Cardinal, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow all also star.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20 before being released in select theaters on October 6. For more upcoming movies, here are all of the 2023 movie release dates.