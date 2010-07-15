Mark Ruffalo set to Hulk out

Share

Mark Ruffalo is in talks with Marvel to replace Edward Norton as Bruce Banner in The Avengers .

The actor has made a career out of strong supporting performances and the occasional lead role in romcoms such as Just Like Heaven and 13 Going On 30 .



Although a leftfield choice for the role of the Jekyll and Hyde scientist Bruce Banner, it is a casting decision we totally called in our feature earlier this week . Go us.

The role of the Jekyll and Hyde scientist was originally thought to have been offered to Joaquin Phoenix, who is looking to return to the big screen following his bizarre retirement/rap career.

The rumour mill seems to have swung in Ruffalo's favour now though, and with Marvel stating they were looking for someone with the right 'collaborative spirit', Ruffalo's easy-going persona, lack of ego and serious acting skills look to have landed him the biggest role of his career thus far. Literally.

The Avengers is released in Summer 2012.



Is Mark Ruff enough? Or should he Ruffloff? Let us know!