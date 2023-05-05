Carrie Fisher has been honored in an emotional ceremony for her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill dubbed the day 'Carrie Fisher Day' as he celebrated the life of the Princess Leia actor alongside her daughter Billie Lourd.

Hamill spoke about first meeting Fisher at a dinner before they started filming A New Hope. "I remember thinking, 'She's 19 years old, she's barely out of high school'," he told the crowd (opens in new tab). "I was a worldly 24, and every expectation I had was just obliterated. She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. I just couldn't believe it."

The Luke Skywalker actor also shared his tribute that he wrote after Fisher’s death in 2016 again, admitting he had struggled to find the words to do her justice. "She was our Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away," he read aloud.

Lourd also wore a dress with Princess Leia on it to honor her mother and sprinkled glitter over her mother’s star. Speaking of growing up with Fisher, she admitted it took a while for her to understand Leia and the adoration people have of her but when she did, she was all in.

"I realized then that Leia is more than just a character, she's a feeling," Lourd said. "She is strength, she is grace, she is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn't need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself, and even rescues the rescuers. And no one could've played her like my mother."

