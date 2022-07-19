Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting Daisy and Shy Guy this week, two more updates in 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting its first major update on Thursday, July 21, and it adds a very respectable amount of new content including two new characters, a new gear set, and a new stadium.

The free update will introduce Daisy and Shy Guy as playable characters. Daisy is described as a "technique type who won't get knocked down. Her Hyper Strike, of course, sprouts daisies around the area as she drives the soccer ball into the goal with force. Shy Guy, on the other hand, is an "all-rounder whose gear choices are key." Shy Guy's Hyper Strike creates a wind spiral that drills the ball into the goal if timed correctly. Nintendo also revealed each character's stats, and you can check those out below:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In addition to the two new playable characters, the first big Mario Strikers: Battle League update adds the new Desert Ruin stadium, which you can select for quick matches or set as your club stadium. Finally, there's also the new knight-themed gear set that's available to customize your characters' look and performance.

But wait, that's not all! Well, it's all for now, but later on in 2022 we'll be getting two similarly sized updates. Nintendo hasn't said when they'll arrive, but it has confirmed (opens in new tab) that they'll also add "additional characters, gear, and stadiums." That's a relief to hear, frankly, as some other recent Nintendo multiplayer games haven't been so lucky (*cough* Mario Party *cough*).

For everything else to play this summer, check out our up-to-date guide to the best Switch games in 2022.