Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now 50% off at Amazon – lowest price since launch

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the past 12 months, has received its biggest discount since launch. Not only has the game been slashed by more than 50% at Amazon, but Best Buy has one-upped the competition with an even cheaper limited-time deal.

First up, Amazon has Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $29.99 (opens in new tab). As the game has an MSRP of $59.99, this half-price reduction offers a saving of $30 and is the cheapest it's ever been at the retailer. Better yet, for those that would prefer to save a little bit more cash and are not bothered about picking up the game from Amazon, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope available for $27.99 (opens in new tab). This one is time-limited, however, so be quick!

GamesRadar's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review stated that the game "captures everything that made the original so special, all while delivering a more complex and complete experience". With the action-adventure turn-based strategy game only releasing in October 2022, this is a welcome addition to our line up of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales for February 2023.

Save $32 - Take home the Mario Rabbids mishmash with this limited-time Best Buy Deal that slashes the cost by more than 50%. As luck would have it, this is the Cosmic Edition of the game, so you'll get three exclusive weapon skins along with your purchase.

Save $30 - Ubisoft's beloved sequel sees Mario, Luigi, Peach, and the Rabbids journey into space to save the universe. Now at more than 50% off in price, this is the cheapest the game has ever been at Amazon. UK deal: £49.99 £37.33 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

