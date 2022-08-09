Mario Kart Tour's next big update will add "new ways to play multiplayer"

An upcoming multiplayer update for Mario Kart Tour will add "new ways to play" and see Gold Races scrapped.

Mario Kart Tour has been on the road since 2019, and its next big update is attempting to mix up the multiplayer element of this popular pocket racer. As reported by Nintendo Life (opens in new tab), a post on the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account (opens in new tab) reveals that the developer is "adding new ways to play multiplayer". What exactly these are is a mystery, but thankfully we won't have to wait long to find out, as the update will be racing onto mobile devices at the end of next month.

With the #MarioKartTour multiplayer update at the end of September, we're adding new ways to play multiplayer, and removing Gold Races (available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers; see in-game notification for more details). Look for more info in early September! pic.twitter.com/wSHqc0BfdvAugust 8, 2022 See more

Another change currently in the works is the removal of Gold Races. Like Standard Races, these let you compete with seven other players from across the globe, but they have different rule sets, and you must be a Gold Pass subscriber to compete. Going forward, Standard Race and Gold Race modes will be combined. "Several other changes" are also in the works, and more details are promised in early September.

Last month, dataminers found a series of hints suggesting Mario Kart Tour could soon be playable on PC by way of officially supported emulation. Fellow Mario-themed racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released its latest wave of courses last week. The Wave 2 DLC features the shiny new Sky-High Sundae course as well as New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour, Kalimari Desert from Mario Kart 64, and many more. As we live in the Internet age, nothing can be kept secret for long, and following the latest update, dataminers have found clues as to what tracks could be zooming onto Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the near future.

If you've got a need for speed, take a look at our pick of the best racing games around.