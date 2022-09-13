Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next DLC tracks launch this Holiday

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next wave of DLC tracks hit this year, starring Merry Mountain and Peach Gardens.

Announced just earlier today on September 13 during a new Nintendo Direct showcase, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting even bigger later this year. The racing game is adding Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour, and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DX later this year during the Holiday season.

This is all part of the Wave Three of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. So far, we've had two DLC packs as part of the post-launch content, each offering four courses, so it stands to reason that Nintendo still has two unannounced courses up its sleeve to reveal at some point further down the line.

This story is developing...