Mario, Elden Ring, Zelda and more feature in GameStop's buy one get one free deal

Anyone looking to save some hard-earned cash on the latest video games is in luck today with GameStop offering a buy one get one free deal across PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch titles. This includes some of the biggest names in the business, including the likes of Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Mario, Marvel, Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and lots more.

Just simply head over to GameStop's site and you will find the new buy one get one free (opens in new tab) deal available on selected titles. All you need to do is add two eligible games to your basket and the cheapest game will be deducted from your total cost. As a result, if you are looking at purchasing two games at $59.99 and two games at $49.99, make sure to do the transactions separately to save the most amount of money. Shopping is free on orders over $59.

Some of our favourite pairings include Skyward Sword HD at $54.99 (opens in new tab) with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at $44.99 (opens in new tab), two ginormous games that will keep you busy for hundreds of hours on Nintendo Switch. Another good option for PS5 players is picking up Elden Ring (PS4 via backwards compatibility) at $49.99 (opens in new tab) and then pairing it with Forspoken at $44.99 (opens in new tab), saving you big on one of 2023's newest games and the biggest games of 2023. It's certainly worth comparing with our guide on the best cheap PS5 game sales for the month of April.

We're not forgetting about Xbox, either. The Callisto Protocol – which launched in December and takes inspiration from the much beloved Dead Space series – can be grabbed on Xbox Series X for $49.99 (opens in new tab). This then lets you take home the criminally underrated Marvel's Midnight Suns at $29.99 (opens in new tab), a tactical RPG surrounding Earth's mightiest heroes. The full list of titles (opens in new tab) as part of the offer is worth perusing as there's likely something for everyone.

Today's best GameStop deals

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD + Xenoblade Chronicles 3 | $99.98 $54.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $44.99 - Pick up the latest Xenoblade (opens in new tab) game along with the HD remaster of Skyward Sword (opens in new tab) on Nintendo Switch and save almost $45 in GameStop's buy one get one free offer. Remember to add both games to your basket to claim the deal.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring (PS4) + Forspoken (PS5) | $94.98 $49.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $44.99 - Take home the biggest game of 2022 in Elden Ring (opens in new tab) with one of 2023's newest releases in Forspoken (opens in new tab) and save close to $45. Add both games to your basket and the deduction will be applied at checkout.

(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol + Marvel's Midnight Suns | $79.98 $49.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $29.99 - Xbox fans can get in on the action with the survival action RPG, The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab), along with the underrated tactical RPG Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab). Both games must be added to your basket for the buy one get one free offer to be applied.

Today's best PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X/S deals

