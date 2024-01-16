Major The Finals update adds "experimental" limited-time solo mode, new outfits, and quality-of-life fixes

Multiplayer FPS The Finals is getting a fat update on Wednesday, January 17 that'll add a new and "experimental" limited-time solo game mode, new outfits, quality of life fixes, and more.

The headliner of the update is undoubtedly the new PvP mode, titled Solo Bank it, which will pit you against 11 other contestants in a race to be the first to collect 40,000 Cash. It's essentially just the standard Bank It mode but without a squad to rely on, which means strategy is even more paramount to your success than usual.

It's unclear exactly how "limited time" Solo Bank It mode will be, but developer Embark Studios says the "experimental" game mode will be bundled in with 1.5.0 alongside a bunch of new skins, some of which are previewed in the above trailer, and that "major security fix" that was promised last week.

It's unclear exactly what's being done to combat cheating, but Embark says this week's update includes "a security update to anti-cheat and fair play." Any movement on that front is promising, as cheating has been a prevalent pain point in the community since launch.

There's also a list of unspecified balancing changes, bug fixes, and quality of life tweaks coming in the new update that we'll presumably know more about on Wednesday.

Just in case it's eluded you, The Finals is a new competitive multiplayer FPS from a team of ex-Battlefield developers. The premise is that you and your pals are on an extraordinarily violent game show with different rules based on the mode you're playing. The base game, Cashout, takes three teams of three and tasks them with opening vaults across the map and moving them to "cash-out" locations, at which point players will need to defend their prize until the timer runs out, winning the game after securing two cash-outs.

The game fully launched in December after a successful beta and hit a staggering 10 million players in just 15 days. It's free to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

