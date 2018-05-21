"Maeve needs to be in every scene of every episode. Thanks" – How the internet reacted to Westworld season 2, episode 5

Westworld season 2 opted for a change of scenery this week, with Shogun World taking centre stage. While the bulk of the action (and I mean action) took place with Maeve, Hector, and, yes, ninjas, there was also the small matter of Dolores’ relationship with Teddy taking a brave new turn. Except, like myself, the rest of the internet just wanted to spend more time out East… Spoilers for Westworld season 2, episode 5 to follow.

Land of the Rising Fun

As soon as the strains of House of the Rising Sun (Westworld-style, naturally) burst into being, you knew we weren’t in Westworld anymore. Except it wasn’t much different – in terms of narrative, anyway. That pesky Brit, Lee, has copied more than a few storylines from Westworld for Shogun World. It didn’t make the action any less entertaining though.

Westworld looking at Shogun World like: #Westworld pic.twitter.com/5Y2c6OwANA21 May 2018

The fact that they made shogun world versions of every song is insane and I applaud these small details. When they robbed the Mariposa, the sequence was the exact same as Hector’s in Sweetwater #Westworld21 May 2018

Me whenever they show Dolores’ boring ass storyline instead of Shogun World #Westworld pic.twitter.com/xzuGfoWsnf21 May 2018

How powerful is Maeve?

Maeve is God. Well, she may as well be. Possessing a power than allows ninjas to self-impale, as well as taking over the entire Shogun army with but a mere thought has suddenly turned Maeve into the most dangerous Host in the entire show. And we’re here for it.

Best fucking episode of #Westworld this season, pretty much the best episode ever. Then again, I've always found Maeve's story much more compelling than Dolores and Teddy's.21 May 2018

Dear #Westworld, Maeve needs to be in every scene of every episode. Thanks.21 May 2018

Maeve Targaryan 1st of her name.Creator of stories. Ruler of androids.#Westworld21 May 2018

For real though, what IS this new power Maeve has??? How is this related to becoming conscious? Is this a whole new form of communication developing naturally as the hosts become conscious? Like evolution? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/hVMeCM0UAR21 May 2018

Dolores and Teddy sitting in a tree (doing more than) K.I.S.S.I.N.G

Bow-chikka-wow-wow! Teddy and Dolores finally got down and dirty this week… and Dolores immediately dumped him. Presumably off a cliff. Joking aside, we’ll be getting a rebooted Teddy coming out way very soon, and a Dolores who’ll have to grapple with her decision.

Damn Dolores is really just gonna screw Teddy twice in one night #Westworld21 May 2018

Dolores after sleeping with Teddy 😭#Westworld pic.twitter.com/Y7ESLzjDIE21 May 2018

Get an odd feeling that a reset Teddy might become Dolores’ worst nightmare #westworld21 May 2018

Best. Kill. Ever.

Akane – Japanese for ‘deep red’, fittingly – made an instant impact on Westworld. The Shogun equivalent of Maeve had her very own ‘daughter’ to protect, and she’s pretty handy with a weapon too. Case in point? Yeah, the Shogun leader was missing half of his head by the end of Akane’s dance.

Me during that shogun death... #Westworld pic.twitter.com/IRlq8ptRTU21 May 2018

When Akane started dancing, I knew where it was headed. Regardless, to see her kill that Shogun was still gratifying #Westworld21 May 2018

That Westworld death may have been the most cinematically brutal seen on TV since Gus's Breaking Bad death21 May 2018

Do we even care about the Westworld portion of the show anymore?

A lot of the complaints about the show this week seems to stem from Dolores’ portion of the plot slowing things down. We got a brief glimpse at Bernard to begin the episode – and everyone feels like Dolores should’ve made a similar-sized cameo to allow Shogun World room to breathe. I can’t say I disagree.

my complaint about tonight’s episode of #westworld is that the scenes with dolores and teddy felt unnecessary and disjointed. the whole episode should have been on shogun world especially with the star studded japanese talent they just added to the show21 May 2018

Well, that was fast. One season to trash. From West World to over-exposition world. ‘Splainin the simplest of things in plot & story points. Is like a completely different show now. Dumbed down to death. Plus, lazy, cliché and senseless with character reactions.21 May 2018

Tonight's episode of #Westworld could have easily been one of the best in the series but the side storyline felt bogged down by filler.#ShogunWorld on the other hand was as beautifully brutal as I hoped it would be. To keep things short, Less Dolores, More Daggers. 🔪21 May 2018

