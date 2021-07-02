Madden 22 home field advantage guide: how does your team benefit?

Madden 22 home field advantage is a feature that’s been requested for decades, since the heyday of its sister NCAA series – and now it’s here. In Madden 22, every stadium offers a specific boost to the home team or stats downgrade to the away team – and in a few cases, both. Below is the complete list of ways in which matches are affected by the stadium you’re playing in, forming your Madden 22 home field advantage guide.

Madden 22 home field advantage guide: team by team

(Image credit: EA)

Atlanta Falcons: Rise Up – The Home Team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.

Arizona Cardinals: Rise Up Red Sea – The Home Team gains momentum faster.

Baltimore Ravens: Truzz The System – Home Team gains bonus momentum on every running play while winning.

Buffalo Bills: Downwind – The Away Team kicking arc is harder to control.

Carolina Panthers: Keep Pounding – The Home Team has more stamina during plays.

Chicago Bears: Bear Down – The Away Team’s kick meter moves slightly faster.

Cincinnati Bengals: Who Dey – No Huddle results in reduced clock runoff.

Cleveland Browns: Dawg Pound – Away Team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of their hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

Dallas Cowboys: Deflected – Away Team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50.

Denver Broncos: Mile High – Away Team players have less stamina during plays.

Detroit Lions: Motor City – Home Team accelerates slightly faster.

Green Bay Packers: Go Pack Go – Home Team gains more momentum and Away Team gains less. Away Teams also fatigues faster and has a harder time changing direction.

Houston Texans: The Bullpen – Away Team gains less momentum for touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts: Hat Count – The Home Team defense can see the hat count on all plays via coach cam.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Duuuval – Home Team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs: Home Of The Chiefs – Offensive audibles made by the Away Team have a chance to fail.

Las Vegas Raiders: Just Win, Baby – Home Team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning.

Los Angeles Rams: Rams House – The Home Team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops.

Miami Dolphins: Made In The Shade: The Home Team fatigues more slowly.

Minnesota Vikings: Skol – The Home Team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.

New England Patriots: Our House – Home Team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and 3rd down stops.

New Orleans Saints: Who Dat – On Away Team 3rd and 4th down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up in preplay.

New York Giants: Turf War – Away Team players fatigue faster.

New York Jets: Turf War – Away Team players fatigue faster.

Philadelphia Eagles: Linc’d In – While winning, the Home Team gains more momentum and the Away Team gains less.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Terribly Distracting – Away Team hot routes have a chance to fail on 3rd or 4th down, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of their hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route.

San Diego Chargers: Bold Up – Home Team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains.

San Francisco 49ers: Unstable Ground – Away Team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

Seattle Seahawks: The 12’s – Random portions of the play art for the Away Team offense will be squiggly and hard to read.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fire The Cannons – Home Team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone.

Tennessee Titans: Titan Up – Home Team will avoid committing holding penalties.

Washington Football Team: Unstable Ground – Away Team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.