Madden 22 best teams: 9 teams we can’t wait to play as

We won’t know exactly who tops the Madden 22 best teams list in terms of ratings until closer to the game’s August release date. Yet that doesn’t stop us speculating on which club will be the most enjoyable to play as in Madden 22, from the perspective of sheer fun. Super Bowl victors Tampa Bay inevitably top the pile, but a couple of surprise choices enter the fray too – particularly with franchise mode getting a long-overdue switch-up this year. This is your Madden 22 best teams guide.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady at quarterback. Rob Gronkowski at tight end. Antonio Brown at wide receiver. Mike Evans alongside him. Ndamukong Suh at defensive end. Jason Pierre-Paul at outside linebacker. The Bucs’ roster looks like one built in a videogame by a GM with too much free agency cash to play around with, yet the strategy has worked. Tampa smashed Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season, and are brilliantly placed for another colossal year – in both real life and Madden 22.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen put it all together in his third NFL season, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Bills established themselves as long-term Super Bowl contenders. Newly added wideout Emmanuel Sanders adds depth to Buffalo’s receiving options, while Stefon Diggs must be in consideration for a 99 overall rating after snagging 127 of those Allen heaves. With an expansive playbook, high-scoring offense, and ball-hawking D, there’s never been a better time to helm Buffalo from a videogame perspective.

Jacksonville Jaguars

One the best bits of any fresh Madden is trying out new quarterbacks, and it’s a rite of passage that the man taken at numero uno gets some immediate playing time. Step forward, Trevor Lawrence. After racking up a 34-2 record in three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence and his flowing locks should enter Madden with an overall rating of 80+, and scores in the 90s for Throwing Power and Short Throw Accuracy. He also has an intriguing weapon to sling to: former Denver quarterback (and cult hero) Tim Tebow, who’s attempting to kick start his NFL career as a tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs

As tackled in our Madden 22 preview, franchise mode finally gets an overhaul this year, and should finally provide a viable alternative to Ultimate Team. And if you’re looking to establish a dynasty from the off, Kansas City is the obvious selection. Patrick Mahomes is the most fun QB in the game and will see you good for a decade, Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football, and you can use the draft to bolster an already strong defence. It’s not exactly what you’d call a challenge – but for many Madden players, winning isn’t just everything, it’s the only thing. The Chiefs guarantee success.

Houston Texans

At the opposite end of the franchise mode spectrum is a club in disarray. For many long-time players, that’s a more tempting challenge than taking on a team already destined for multiple Super Bowls. QB Deshaun Watson is notoriously unhappy and may not even play next season due to ongoing lawsuits. Defensive end JJ Watt, the squad’s talisman – and 98-rated in Madden 21 – has departed for Arizona. Turning the Texans around is sure to take multiple seasons, utilising all of the mode’s new features, such as upgradeable coaching staffs. Enjoy – and good luck.

Arizona Cardinals

Houston’s loss is the Cardinals gain where Watt is concerned, and he’s not the only reason for Arizona making this list. After ten years as a Bengal, AJ Green joins a wide receivers corps that also includes DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, while QB Kyler Murray was effectively a cheat player in Madden 21 – 91 speed, 94 acceleration, 93 agility, 90 throwing power. Lining up on the defense behind Watt are cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Budda Baker, making for a well-rounded squad on both sides of the ball.

Green Bay Packers

The debate over QB Aaron Rodgers’ happiness after a dismal end to the otherwise brilliant 2020 season has dominated Green Bay’s offseason prep, but you don’t have to worry about such matters when it comes to videogame amusement. Instead, simply know this: the Packers ended Madden 21 with three offensive players boasting 95+ ratings, in Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams (a member of the 99 club!) and left tackle David Bakhtiari. Whatever his real-life feelings, virtual Rodgers will be back slinging passes to all-comers in Madden 21.

Chicago Bears

You wouldn’t usually find two NFC North teams on a list such as this, but Chicago join their Wisconsin-based rivals by virtue of one man: new quarterback Justin Fields. Like Jacksonville signal-caller Lawrence, this fresh face behind center makes a previously humdrum roster look intriguing, although he was likeably modest when predicting his debut rating. “To be honest I think my Madden rating is going to be a 78 through 81,” he told The Checkdown, “just because, you know… rookies.” Expect plenty of connections to wide receiver Allen Robinson, rated 90 in Madden 21, in the coming campaign.

Miami Dolphins

For all the praise dished out towards Lawrence and Fields, the NFL Draft isn’t just about improving at the quarterback position. According to Sporting News, Miami outperformed the 31 other NFL franchises when it comes to adding new talent, and its Madden 22 line-up sees sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa joined by Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Boston College tight end Hunter Long. “Despite limited overall quantity, the quality was hard to beat with most key needs met,” writes Vinnie Iyer. Even if Waddle and Long don’t match the hype, Tua’s speed and shiftiness are going to keep the Dolphins playable.