Madden 21's next-gen trailer shows off player movement, analytics and more

The next-gen Madden 21 trailer is here, and it's packed with all sorts of new features. In fact, the trailer outright boasts that it will be the most realistic NFL simulation ever, giving fans much to look forward to.

One of the key components of the new game is the next-gen player movement, which will be powered by NFL next-gen stats. RFID tags housed in the player's shoulder pads are set to track movement precisely, within inches. This information will be the driving force behind all animation in Madden, which will provide acceleration rates, movement, and directional changes for all players on the field, giving players at home an unprecedented experience taking up the work of their favorite NFL players.

On-field players will move and position themselves all based on this next-gen stats data. This means plays on the ball will be made authentically and defensive players will take on unique angles during gameplay. The goal of all this movement technology is to provide an all-new, one-of-a-kind experience for players that's rooted in real-world NFL player data. The trailer indicates that this particular experience will only be accessible to football fans in Madden.

Gameplay will also trigger next-gen stats that will give players an analytical insight into the play that's going on. Over 50 specific data points tracked on every down will help shape the decisions that you make when playing the game to optimize your play.

The trailer also digs into the nitty-gritty of play calling. According to the trailer, plays can easily be called to get the ball into the hands of the right player as well as save plays for future reference.

Madden 21 will be full to the brim with exciting new gameplay, and this trailer is only the beginning. The title will be available for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X on December 4, 2020.

If you're looking for a next-gen console of your very own to play on, check out our guide on where to buy a PS5 .