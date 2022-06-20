M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders are still live at Amazon this week, after launching just before the weekend. That means there's still time to bag your own luxury laptop ahead of the June 24 release day. The 256GB model is available for $1,299 / £1,349 (opens in new tab), and you'll be upping that cost to $1,499 / £1,549 for the 512GB version (opens in new tab).

So far, we've seen M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders holding their stock well, with only a few delivery date slips from Apple directly. However, we're yet to see the Air models take to the shelves, so if you're after something a little lighter it's worth staying tuned.

Recent reports have suggested that the M2 MacBook Pro will take a slight supply hit in its initial run, though pre-orders on these base models have held steady so far. It's the more specialized configurable laptops purchased via Apple directly that are starting to slip more. If you're keen on getting your hands on the latest Apple laptop without any hassle further down the line, then, it's worth getting your name on the list early.

You'll find both the 256GB and 512GB M2 MacBook Pro pre-order listings at Amazon below, but we're also showing you where to keep your eyes ahead of the M2 MacBook Air launch further down the page. The new models also mean older versions could see some serious discounts ahead of Prime Day laptop deals as well, so we're rounding up all the latest prices on M1 variants.

M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders in the US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (256GB) | $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest M2 MacBook Pro is this 256GB model, still holding its position on the shelves at $1,299 despite earlier supply warnings. Amazon has both the Space Gray and Silver models available right now.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (512GB) | $1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You'll also be able to double up to 512GB of storage with Amazon right now. The $1,499 M2 MacBook Pro is still available to pre-order with speedy shipping for those Prime members among us.



M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders in the UK

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (256GB) | £1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The M2 MacBook Pro is also available to pre-order in the UK, though you're looking at a slightly higher price on the 256GB model over the pond. There are still a few days left to get your order in for the £1,349 model ahead of the June 24 launch.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (512GB) | £1,549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon UK also still has stock of the 512GB model ready for early doors orders. If you're at all concerned about the 256GB of space above, we'd recommend upgrading to never have to worry about the size of your downloads.



Where to pre-order the M2 MacBook Air

(Image credit: Apple)

The M2 MacBook Air is a little late out the gate compared to its Pro sibling. The $1,199 model has seen a full redesign to go with that brand new chip, and will hit the shelves in July. That means pre-orders aren't live quite yet, though this model will sit alongside the M1 version at $999. We'd recommend keeping a close eye directly at Apple (opens in new tab), as the brand launched its M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders on its own site first. This will likely be where we see the first Air models hit the shelves.

After that though, keep watching Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) for more chances to get your name on the list.

Today's best M1 MacBook deals

One of the best things about new Apple releases is the discounts we often see on older models. The M1 MacBook may be joining the M2 on the shelves for a little while, but with a new player in the game, we're expecting to see some solid MacBook deals on the previous generation soon. You'll find all the latest prices on these 2020 models just below.

