Luigi's Mansion 3 ScreamPark mode is basically Luigi Party, and it's been a long time coming

As if we weren't excited enough for Luigi's Mansion 3 , we now have 12 minutes of new gameplay footage that shows off the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, and it looks insanely fun. I'm a sucker for party games, and I rather enjoyed Super Mario Party , but I'm shocked to admit Luigi's Mansion 3 is looking like my next go-to game for local co-op and competitive gaming.

The lengthy gameplay footage sees Nintendo reps divide into teams to see which team can most efficiently rid the world of ghosts. ScreamPark is divided into three distinct 2v2 mini-games: Ghost Hunt, Cannon Barrage, and Coin Floating. Ghost Hunt sees teams compete to earn the most points by sucking up the most valuable ghosts, Cannon Barrage tasks teams with collecting, loading, and firing cannonballs at targets to earn the most points and Coin Floating tasks teams with collecting coins and avoiding mines on pool floaties.

Like most Mario Party mini-games, it's pretty basic stuff, which is what makes Nintendo party games so accessible to diverse crowds. Simple enough for casual gamers to learn quickly, but perfectly balanced for gamers of all experience levels to compete. The fact that you can play as differently-colored Gooigis in maps from Luigi's Mansion 3 only sweetens the deal.

ScreamPark is just one part of Luigi's Mansion 3's impressive multiplayer suite. The campaign can be played all the way through in co-op mode with Gooigi using his special amorphous abilities to get through tight spaces, and then there's both ScreamPark and the cooperative ScareScraper mode. Needless to say, it's about time Luigi Party happened, even if it's not officially Luigi Party.

