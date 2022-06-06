An old Netflix series is shooting up the streaming charts – as viewers call for new episodes

Lucifer has been creeping up the streaming charts in the UK after Netflix made the entire series available to stream in one place for the first time. Before now, the first three seasons of the show were only on Amazon Prime Video, while Netflix had the final three.

Netflix UK has now acquired the rights to all seasons as some viewers binge-watch the show from scratch while others settle in for a rewatch. As a result, Lucifer is currently sitting at number 3 in the Top 10 on the platform, behind Stranger Things and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows the devil, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), as he decides to swap Hell for the land of the living. Settling down in the City of Angels, he becomes a consultant for the LAPD where he partners with Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to help fight crime. The show was loosely based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book character, who also appeared in The Sandman comics.

The show first aired on FOX in 2016 before finding a new home on Netflix from season 4 onwards after it was canceled on US television. The latter three seasons were created as Netflix Originals before the streamer brought it to an end with its final outing in September 2021. Now, some fans are eager for the story to continue after its newfound popularity on the platform.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote (opens in new tab): "Netflix please make new episodes of lucifer." While another argued (opens in new tab): "Think logically Netflix. Lucifer is and remains one of the most successful series and it would be logical to make a film. Preferably a trilogy!!" A third eager fan tweeted (opens in new tab): "Life just isn't the same without new Lucifer content. Please give us a Lucifer Trilogy."

Others pointed out how surprised they were to see the show back in the streaming charts, 10 months after its final episode dropped. "Lucifer being in the top 10 today on Netflix when the show finished months ago," one noticed (opens in new tab). While another added (opens in new tab): "Saw that Lucifer was in the top 10 on Netflix UK and got a notification on my phone saying there were new episodes. Logged in to find it was just the old series had been added. Man Netflix don't get my hopes up like that."

We'll have to wait and see if the renewed interest can bring the show back. And, if you're looking for what to stream next, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies currently available right now.