Lovecraftian TTRPG Call of Cthulhu hits 1800% of its Kickstarter goal

If you love the Lovecraftian world of Call of Cthulhu, you'll want to keep an eye out for Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game.



If this upcoming horror co-op board game being based on a beloved TTRPG property and coming from the minds of the writers behind the Frostpunk board game doesn't already pique your interest, how about if I told if you that the project has already raised over $900,000 on Kickstarter? Yeah, it has totally smashed its $50,000 funding goal with 10 days remaining before the campaign deadline.



Plenty of the best board games have gotten their start through crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, and the project receiving such a warm reception from funders certainly spells good things for the future of Horror on the Orient Express.

While the game may be leaning away from the TTRPG format, it will still feature an exciting story and elements of continuous character progression over the course of play.



Despite having a degree of complexity that requires players to shake up their strategies and be ready for a new experience each playthrough, Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game also boasts condensed gameplay design that ensures your group doesn’t have to sink too long into figuring out the mechanics. Hopefully that means there's no need for blank stares from your friends as you read them the game manual.



Alongside all this substance, Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game is also very stylish judging by the promotional materials. It fully commits to that cool, horror-tinged 1920s aesthetic in its box illustrations, miniatures, and impressive 3-D game board.

You have until April 19 to back Horror on the Orient Express on the project's Kickstarter page. If you do, you can benefit from a discounted price, a free game expansion, and an exclusive mini of the Orient Express itself. Backers can expect to receive their copies in August 2025, with a full retail release following thereafter.

