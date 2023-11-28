That's not all, folks: Max admits Looney Tunes *isn't* being removed from streaming

Looney Tunes fans were up in animated arms earlier this week, when Max looked to announce that the entire show was being removed from its platform. Now, though, the streamer has revealed it was a false alarm.

"This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max," it clarified in a statement today (November 28), according to Variety. Max put the mistake down to a press release-related "error" that saw Looney Tunes listed as a title leaving the platform in December.

Turns out, only the 2003 film Looney Tunes: Back in Action, starring The Whale's Brendan Fraser and Fear the Walking Dead's Jenna Elfman, is set to become unavailable. It's not unusual for the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and co to remove films and license them out to other platforms periodically, so there's always a chance Back in Action could return to Max in the future.

For some, the idea that Max would get rid of all of its Looney Tunes content made sense due to the streamer's recent treatment of new Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme. Despite filming already having been completed, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced earlier this month that they were shelving the film as a $30 million tax write-off, much like what they did with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

“Coyote vs. Acme” director Dave Green expressed his disappointment about Warners’ decision to nix his film, a movie he worked on for three years.

"Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores,” Coyote vs. Acme director Dave Green wrote on social media at the time. "I am beyond proud of the final product." Following backlash from the creative community, Warner Bros. has since encouraged the filmmakers to shop the movie to other distributors.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.