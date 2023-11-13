That canceled John Cena and James Gunn Looney Tunes movie might be saved after all

Days after Warner Bros. decided to shelve yet another completed movie, a new report says that all hope may not be lost.

Coyote vs. Acme, a completed, $72 million film, was reportedly shelved by Warner Bros. for a $30 million tax write-off and would be unable to be released by any other studio (via The Hollywood Reporter). A new report suggests that, due to the backlash against the studio and vocal support for the film, Warner Bros. will allow the film to be shopped to other studios.

Warner Bros. previously shelved Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt as tax write-offs despite being almost – or completely – finished.

Starring John Cena and Will Forte, Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action/computer-animated comedy that sees classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote team up with his lawyer (Forte) to win a court case against the Acme corporation's CEO (Cena). The movie is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay penned by Samy Burch from a story by Burch, Jeremy Slater, and James Gunn. Lana Condor and Eric Bauza also star.

The story is based on the 1990 New Yorker humor article 'Coyote v. Acme' by Ian Frazier, which sees Wile E. Coyote take on the Acme corporation in court because none of their explosive products helped him succeed in killing the Road Runner – the latter of which is a running gag throughout Looney Tunes' 90-plus year history.

The completed film reportedly tested high among audiences, with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off showrunner BenDavid Grabinski calling it "the best of its kind since Roger Rabbit." We believe it. And those of us who grew up on those beloved (and slightly violent) cartoons will be patiently waiting for that release date.

