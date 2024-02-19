Looks like we could be getting a Dragon's Dogma 2 demo very soon

Announced back in 2022, we've been drip fed a steady stream of Dragon's Dogma 2 news, with the latest pointing to the potential of some actual playable content. According to a post of the Dragon's Dogma Subreddit, we could soon be getting a demo for the long awaited game.

The leak comes from a sneaky update to the game's backend on Steam, spotted by user CannedBeanofDeath, which now lists an unknown app with the billing type "free on demand".

Not the most sold indication, I grant you. While an unknown app like this could be a full-on demo, it's just as likely to be some kind of free app such as a character creator or even a map maker. Oh, the GM inside me is begging for it to be a map maker. Still, a demo would be nice.

The parallel universe antics of this "seamless fantasy world" still feel ages away for the commenters on the potential demo leak post. "We are so ready", says one of the most popular comments of the lot.

More interestingly, one commenter makes a fair point that gives a little bit more weight to the claims that a demo could be coming very soon. "I imagine it'll be the same demos used at the conferences, as those are already prepared", says Tristan_Gabranth. It is getting pretty late in the development process, so a demo does feel like a logical next step. And with Capcom at the helm, an eventual demo is almost a guarantee, since that's just how the game studio rolls.

With Dragon's Dogma 2 set to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X on March 22, you can pre-purchase it on Steam right now. Here's hoping Capcom hit us with a demo soon, and that all this isn't just hearsay.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a "seamless fantasy world" that speaks to my Witcher 3-loving heart.