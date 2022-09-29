Looks like Sackboy: A Big Adventure is heading to PC next month

PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is releasing on PC next month according to a new trailer that seems to have been released early.

Although it hasn't been officially announced by PlayStation just yet, it seems that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is releasing on PC on October 27, 2022 - as prematurely revealed by the Latin America PlayStation YouTube channel (opens in new tab). We shouldn't be too surprised considering hints that Sackboy was heading to Steam were spotted almost a whole year ago.

According to the trailer, this version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been specially designed for PC and will support 4K visuals and 120fps. The end of the video also mentions that the game is available to pre-order "now", so we're guessing this will go live once the official announcement has been made.

The video's description also contains links to both Steam and the Epic Game Store, so it's a fair assumption that the game will be available via both digital storefronts. This is just one of many previously PlayStation-exclusive games to be ported to PC as of late, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection being some of the latest to be revealed.

This probably won't be the end of these PlayStation games coming to PC either, as Sony appears to be building up a team to specifically work on PC games. Earlier this year, back in May, a job listing revealed that PlayStation was looking for someone to lead its "PC gaming experiences."

If you aren't familiar with PlayStation's pal Sackboy, you may remember him as being the protagonist of Media Molecule's Little Big Planet series. These days, Sackboy is off on his own adventures, and in this particular "big adventure" players will take control of the little lad as he navigates his way around a very cute and colourful platforming world.