Looks like clan systems are coming to PUBG on PC

With PUBG 's update 5.1 deployed and enabling players to instakill opponents with a carefully aimed frying pan, dataminers have been shuffling behind the scenes and discovered that the battle royale's mobile clan system might be making its way to PC and console.

As spotted by The Loadout , dataminer PlayerIGN – who's been spot on with previous leaks, incidentally – located a number of files hinting that a new clan-based system might be on its way.

According to PlayerIGN, the clan system isn't free, exactly, as you'll need 5,000 BP to set one up. Clan names will be limited to 2-15 characters, while the shortened tag doesn't offer much choice with only 2-4 characters. It's believed there'll be a 20 member limit, which might be why there's also a dedicated section for recruits and resumes. It's also thought clans may be linked to the upcoming ranked mode, as there's a "no clan" label for the leaderboard.

New stuff on Clan System:- 5,000 BP COST- Title: 2-15 char., 6 num.- Tag: 2-4 char.- Slogan: 30 char.- Presentation: 180 char.- Members: 20- "recruits" & "'résumés"[Also 'No Clan' labels were found on the Leaderboard (removed)-- Clan could be linked with the new Ranked] pic.twitter.com/Yd2osfZ4cSNovember 7, 2019

As yet there are no clues on when the feature might be introduced, but given a similar system was introduced for mobile players in July 2018, it's not hugely surprising a similar system is coming to PC and console, too. Just try to look surprised when it's formally announced, though, okay?

The most highlight-reel worthy change to PUBG in update 5.1 – which hit PC on October 23 and consoles on October 29 – is the ability to throw all melee weapons: you could even get a one-hit distance kill with your frying pan if your aim is right and your opponent is close enough.

As Connor detailed a few weeks back, other big changes coming include throwing helpful items to allies (turns out there's a lot of throwing in this patch), significant alterations to the Miramar map, the sudden appearance of vending machines, and of course a bunch of new stuff to earn from the latest Survivor Pass. If a teammate uses a radio message to request healing or ammo, a button prompt will appear over their head to automatically lob over whatever they wanted, straight into their inventory. You can throw items up to 15 meters, and if they're moving too fast or their inventories are full the item will land near their feet.