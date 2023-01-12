Netflix's new series Lockwood & Co. is Ghostbusters meets Enola Holmes in first trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for its new supernatural drama from Attack The Block’s Joe Cornish. The first extended look at the series based on the popular books by Jonathan Stroud teases a spooky detective show.

The show is set in an alternate world overrun by ghosts where teenagers are the key to hunting them down. As the only members of society who can detect them, and therefore neutralize their risk, they’ve become exploited by adult-run agencies using them for the dangerous work.

However, one start-up agency has a different approach. Lockwood & Co. is run by two teenage boys and is free of adult supervision – and they have a new member: the psychically gifted ghost hunter Lucy Carlyle (played by Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes).

As seen in the spooky new trailer, she teams up with Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to help take on the supernatural. Although, it seems like there will be big challenges along the way from other agencies, terrifying adversaries, and some very unimpressed law enforcement officers.

The new trailer has echoes of Ghostbusters as the team battles spirits in a series of ingenious ways, as well as hints of teen detectives like Enola Holmes and Nancy Drew. Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, and Morven Christie also star in the new eight-part show heading to Netflix on January 27.

