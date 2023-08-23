Little Nightmares 3 will feature two new protagonists, but fans are hoping Six makes a return

Little Nightmares 3 will be the first full game in the series to not feature Six as a playable character, and some fans are struggling to move on.

On August 22, Bandai Namco announced that Little Nightmares 3 is on the way in 2024 . The latest instalment in the creepy-cute series feels quite different to its predecessors, and that could be because it's no longer being developed by Tarsier Studios. Instead, Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games has taken the reins and, by the looks of the first trailer, we're in safe hands with the horror studio.

One of the most obvious changes is that this installment of the series won't feature the little girl in the yellow raincoat, Six. So far, Six has featured in the first, second, and spin-off games in the Little Nightmares series, so it could take a little time for fans to come around. Most fans are just happy to have a new game to look forward to, especially since it was thought Little Nightmares was over as Tarsier revealed it was moving onto new IP .

There are however a few fans who aren't yet convinced by the new protagonists Low and Alone. Judging from this Reddit post, some players aren't a fan of the two characters' looks, in particular, how complex their designs are compared to Six or Mono. Admittedly, I didn't realize this was a Little Nightmares game when it first appeared during Opening Night Live 2023 due to how different the characters look.

Passing down the torch🔥#littlenightmares #littlenightmares3 #littlenightmaresiii pic.twitter.com/zgVVakGCM0August 22, 2023 See more

Others have gone in the complete opposite direction and are embracing the changes, like this Reddit user , who is encouraging other players to 'let Six and Mono go': "Since the trailer dropped, I've seen a lot of negativity saying that it's different, that Six should be in it, and that they hope Mono will appear," the user's post reads. "Six and Mono are great characters! But, Little Nightmares has many other characters." Who knows, maybe Six and Mono will make a brief cameo?

Since yesterday's reveal, we've also seen a lot of people sharing fan art of the key Little Nightmares characters, like the one featured below that sees Six and Mono literally passing the torch to Low and Alone - whose fate hopefully won't end up in the same way as the previous characters. As this Twitter user has already pointed out though, there are already some parallels to Six and Mono's story and Alone and Low's.