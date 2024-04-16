Like father, like son: Scott and Jack Snyder discuss their post-apocalyptic sci-fi saga By a Thread

ComiXology Originals series By a Thread reaches its fourth issue and the end of its first arc this April. Written by Scott Snyder and his son Jack (who came up with the idea for the comic in the first place), and drawn by Valeria Favoccia, the series is a post-apocalyptic science fiction adventure set 13 years after a mysterious black ooze has laid waste to the world, forcing the surviving humans to move into "Needles" high above the ground.

To celebrate the publication of By a Thread #4 and the news that the series is getting a 136-page collected paperback edition in December from Dark Horse Comics, we spoke with Scott and Jack to find out more about how the comic came together and what it was like collaborating on the book.

First up, though, we have an exclusive preview of pages from the new issue in the gallery below.

Newsarama: How would you both sum up By a Thread?

Scott Snyder: So, one day out of nowhere a black oily patch appears on the ground. As it continues to grow, anything it touches rots. The story takes place about 10 years after this happens and follows a bunch of kids who live in an above ground community of what they call Needles.

Jack: Yeah, it's an adventure story, and of course there are villains.

Can you tell us a little bit about who your lead characters are?

Jack: I really wanted to create characters with different viewpoints while still being kids and figure out how they would react to the scenario they're thrown into. Jo has known his whole life, growing up and his parents dying, that every time he sees someone try to look for a better world it backfires, so he wants to protect what they have and hunker down. Charlie is a bit more hopeful and curious, believing in innovation. Then there are the villains, Charon and Wren. I've always loved villains, especially Darth Vader.

Where did the idea for this story come from?

Scott: Jack came to me with the idea, so I'll let him take this one.

Jack: I actually had the idea during the pandemic. It was strange not being able to see friends and being so isolated, almost like the connections between people seemed to be getting thinner and thinner. So writing a story about that seemed like it would be a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics / ComiXology Originals)

This is your first time collaborating together - how was that experience?

Scott: As a parent you always hope that your children have some interest in what you do. Jack has always been a good writer, far better than I was at his age. A couple of summers ago he asked if we could work on a comic together. We thought it would make for a fun summer project and when he came to me with his ideas I got more and more involved and realized this could possibly become a published comic.

Jack: My dad has been a great teacher. He helped me to develop my ideas, write a script and put together a stellar team to make this summer project into a full-on comic series that I hope readers really enjoy.

Did you learn anything about each other working on this book?

Scott: It's been a great experience working with my son and getting to share my love of writing comics with him. I'm very hands on. Taking a step back is hard for me. One of the things I had to learn was to let go and trust their story instincts - both Jack's and Valeria's - and watch it develop and see it for what it is and then guide it on those terms.

Jack: The true honor is that I get to work with my dad and learn from him. I had to trust myself and stick to my ideas while being open to advice to help make this a fully realized story. The more you step out of the way of your collaborators to make choices the better the material comes back.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics / ComiXology Originals)

What can you say about Valeria Favoccia's art and Whitney Cogar's colors? What do they both bring to the book?

Scott: Valeria has a very kinetic type of art, it's manga influenced and exuberant in style. Once we saw Whitney's coloring - which is very painterly, cinematic, and vibrant - over Valeria's art it was full of such energy. Paired with Tom Napolitano's lettering we couldn't be happier.

Jack: Giving my work to an artist and seeing what such a terrific artist like Valeria has done with it is such an incredible feeling. To know that it's mine, to see my words and the characters that I created on the page is awesome and I'm so proud of what we created as a team.

What's the response been like to the series so far?

Scott: We've had a great experience creating this and releasing it digitally. And this winter it will be collected and available in print.

Jack: It's been incredible. I'm really hoping people like the cast so much they'll want to cosplay the characters. I'd love to see those costumes. I also really can't wait to hold the book in my hands (and maybe sign a few for fans?)!

Is the world of By a Thread one that you'd like to explore more?

Scott: Absolutely.

Jack: For sure. I have more ideas and would love to be able to explore the world and characters more.

By a Thread #4 is published via ComiXology Originals on April 23. The complete series is collected in a 136-page trade paperback edition by Dark Horse Comics that will be available on December 17 (bookstores) and the following day in comic shops.

