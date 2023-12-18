Teen inventor Dudley Datson teams up with a talking dog in the print edition of Scott Snyder and Jamal Igle's sci-fi adventure

Scott Snyder and Jamal Igle's sci-fi adventure series, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine, is getting a welcome print release from Dark Horse Comics in April. The three-issue series follows the adventures of teenage inventor Dudley and a talking dog, Daedelus, who knows far more than he's letting on about the true nature of time and space.

The series is written by Snyder, illustrated by Igle, inked by Juan Castro, colored by Chris Sotomayer, and lettered by Tom Napolitano. It was originally published digitally by ComiXology Originals earlier this year, and terrifically showcases both Igle's beautiful pencils and Snyder's sharp dialogue.

You can check out the main cover and variants for #1 in the gallery below. These are, from left to right, by Jamal Igle (who provides three covers), Romy Jones, Khary Randolph, and Javier Rodríguez. A final variant cover will be revealed at a later date.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Here's Dark Horse's official synopsis for the first issue of the series:

"Have you ever wondered why all the great figures in history had a pet companion, and if they were all running from the same mysterious threat? Such questions have never crossed the mind of Dudley Datson, a fifteen-year-old with a penchant for invention. But when dastardly foes turn his world upside down, Dudley will have to start facing things beyond his wildest imagination in this modern-day fable."

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine is published by Dark Horse Comics on April 17. All three issues of the series will be 56-pages long.

Scott Snyder and Jock's Wytches is one of the best horror comics of all time.