Scott Snyder signs massive deal with Amazon's Comixology & Dark Horse

Scott Snyder has signed what could be an eight-book deal with Amazon subsidiary Comixology and Dark Horse Books. This deal covers seven upcoming comic book series and one illustrated prose book Snyder has written with his recently-launched production company, Best Jackett Press.

"Massive in scope and creative range, these comics embrace all the things you love about Scott Snyder as a writer, while offering stories that are unexpected and new," says Comixology's head of content Chip Mosher. "Teamed with the best artists in the business, these creator-owned comics range from horror and sci-fi to historical fiction, there's truly something for everyone."

The eight books in this deal see Snyder teaming up with many of his most popular artistic collaborators from his time at DC. Here is a breakdown of each book, along with covers and other art:

We Have Demons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Greg Capullo/Jonathan Glapion/Dave McCaig (Best Jackett Press)) We Have Demons preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Greg Capullo/Jonathan Glapion/Dave McCaig (Best Jackett Press))

Scott Snyder reunites with penciler Greg Capullo and inker Jonathan Glapion for a series he compares to "Spawn meets Batman meets metal." The "out of control horror" series follows a teenage kid who discovers a clandestine between good and evil involving secret societies and monsters.

Dave McCaig will be coloring this series.

Barnstormers

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tula Lotay/Dee Cunniffe (Best Jackett Press)) Barnstormers preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tula Lotay/Dee Cunniffe (Best Jackett Press))

Artist Lula Lotay re-teams with her AllStar Batman #7 writer Scott Snyder for what Comixology describes as "a high flying adventure romance set just after the First World War."

Dee Cunniffe will be coloring the series with Lotay.

The Book of Evil

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jock (Best Jackett Press)) The Book of Evil preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jock (Best Jackett Press))

Snyder is returning to prose in The Book of Evil for a story about a Stephen King-esque coming of age story following four adolescents living in a near-future where most of humanity are born psychopaths.

Snyder's 'Black Mirror' and Wytches partner Jock is drawing illustrations for the series.

Canary

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dan Panosian (Best Jackett Press)) Canary preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dan Panosian (Best Jackett Press))

Artistic powerhouse Dan Panosian is teaming up with Snyder for a late 19th century western. In this horror series, a mine collapses onto itself - and it's somehow tied into a dark substance found 666 feet - exactly 666 feet - underground.

Clear

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Francis Manapul (Best Jackett Press)) Clear preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Francis Manapul (Best Jackett Press))

Scott Snyder and his Justice League: No Justice artistic partner Francis Manapul are back together with a sci-fi mystery set in a strange future where everyone has a constant neurological internet connection. As you can imagine, there'd be problems.

Duck and Cover

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Francavilla (Best Jackett Press)) Duck and Cover preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Francavilla (Best Jackett Press))

The team behind American Vampire is creating a new creator-owned series, once again delving into history and America. This manga-influenced series is a throwback post-apocalyptic story set in 1955 America.

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jamal Igle/Juan Castro/Chris Sotomayor (Best Jackett Press)) Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jamal Igle/Juan Castro/Chris Sotomayor (Best Jackett Press))

Snyder is diving headlong into the Young Adult section with this new series with artists Jamal Igle and Juan Castro. In what could be a great companion to Igle's own Molly Danger series, Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine is about a boy, his dog, and a time machine.

The series will be colored by Chris Sotomayor.

Night of the Ghoul

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Francavilla (Best Jackett Press)) Night of the Ghoul preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Francavilla (Best Jackett Press))

Previously teased online and at conventions, Night of the Ghoul is Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla's halcyonic Hollywood horror story about a lost film whose reels are said to be haunted.

(Image credit: Emma Price (Best Jackett Press))

All eight Best Jackett Press comic book series will debut digital-first on Amazon's Comixology and Kindle platforms and be available free to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, or Comixology Unlimited accounts. After that, Dark Horse will publish print editions - some as original graphic novels, some as first as serialized issues.

Several of these books will debut in October 2021, with more details to be announced later in the year.

"This historic, multi-title deal with comiXology Originals has enabled us to assemble a murderers' row of artists and together we're challenging ourselves creatively to work outside of our comfort zones and really lean into the possibilities of making comics," Snyder says. "This deal allows me the freedom to explore the kind of storytelling I've wanted to try for a long time, while supporting my need to try something that's not totally comfortable for me."

Last year, Snyder's Best Jackett Press was launched in advance of the Image Comics series Nocterra to act as a shingle for Snyder's various creator-owned projects. As the writer told Newsarama in August 2020 , Best Jacket Press is about him "entering a new phase in my career" with creator-owned work after 10 years almost exclusively with DC.

Former DC/Vertigo editor Will Dennis will be the editor for all eight books, after already editing Snyder's Undiscovered Country, Wytches, Nocterra, and the upcoming series Chain.

"One of the things I'm so excited about is experimenting to find new ways to build and nurture a community of readers," says Snyder. "We want each release to be an event and we can't wait for readers to see what we have planned, whether they're reading via Comixology Unlimited, print, or both."