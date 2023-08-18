Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo is on the way - but only with Like a Dragon Gaiden

A demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be included with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

During a broadcast earlier today on August 18, from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed a new demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was on the way. However, you can only bag this demo by shelling out for a copy of Like a Dragon Gaiden later this year, when it launches on November 9.

"As you may have been surprised to see, we’re including a special trial version of next year’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as bonus content with purchase of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name," said Yokoyama during the live showcase (thanks, Gematsu).

Elsewhere in the showcase, Yokoyama and company confirmed that the new Like a Dragon game is taking protagonist Ichiban all the way to the strange new shores of Hawaii. Hawaii was speculated earlier this year when RGG Studio debuted a new Infinite Wealth trailer showing Ichiban butt naked on a beach, but now it's finally been confirmed.

Another great reason to play Like a Dragon Gaiden is to find out why Kiryu is a broken man. RGG Studio also revealed a new trailer for the spin-off during the broadcast, which showed Kiryu weeping like we've never seen him weep before. Trouble is, we don't know what he's torn up over, and it's got plenty of fans out there very worried.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is still on course to launch early next year in 2024 for PC and last and new-gen consoles alike. Like a Dragon Gaiden might be launching a lot sooner, but unfortunately it'll only be a digital release, as RGG Studio isn't putting out physical copies of the game whatsoever.

