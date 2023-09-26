Life is Strange dev delays the God of War-inspired Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden to February 2024

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the God of War-inspired action-adventure game from Life is Strange studio Don't Nod, has been delayed to February 2024.

Don't Nod announced the delay on its website, attributing it to the onslaught of video game release dates still scheduled for the remainder of 2023. "We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months, as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year," said the studio's CEO, Oskar Guilbert. "We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden during a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves."

Although Don't Nod is probably best-known for the Square Enix-published narrative adventure series Life is Strange, the studio has dipped its toes into different genres with the 2018 action-RPG Vampyr and the upcoming platform game Jusant. With the rebooted God of War games serving as the main inspiration for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, this should be the studio's most overtly action-oriented game yet, and I'm interested to see how it works out.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden follows Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith, a pair of experienced spirit hunters referred to as Banishers, as they fight off supernatural creatures and attempt to liberate Antea from the spiritual realm after she's fatally wounded in battle. Don't Nod describes the game as an "immersive and poignant narrative driven Action-RPG where you hunt and battle supernatural threats to alter a tragic fate."

Look for it on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in February.

