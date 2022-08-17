Life is Strange and Before the Storm remasters are coming to Switch next month

Life is Strange: The Arcadia Bay Collection just got a September 27 release date on Switch, which means you'll be able to play the remastered versions of two highly acclaimed indies on the go in just a few weeks.

Along with the release date announcement, Square Enix and developer Dontnod unveiled a new trailer of the Switch collection and revealed that pre-orders (opens in new tab) are live. The bundle costs $40 and includes Switch-optimized remasters of the original Life is Strange and the prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Dontnod says the remasters sport improved visuals and character animations, all of the currently available DLC, the full licensed soundtracks, and a load of bug fixes. The Life is Strange: Before the Storm remaster also includes the Zombie Crypt outfit for Chloe.

"Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are the best they’ve ever been on Nintendo Switch," reads the remaster bundle's description. "This is no simple port - almost every aspect of the game has been optimized for the platform to deliver the best possible experience. It looks great, and more importantly feels great to play."

If you're new to the series, Life is Strange is known for its thoughtful, episodic narratives and complex, relatable characters. Both of the games included in the Arcadia Bay Collection are beloved among indie fans - just check out our 4/5-star Life is Strange review from 2016 and our 4.5/5-star verdict for Before the Storm.

When the collection launches, the remasters will almost surely be among the best Switch indie games out there.