Lenovo Legion GO handheld is now official, and it launches this Halloween

The Lenovo Legion GO is now officially a thing, and the chonky Steam Deck rival is scheduled to arrive this Halloween. That feels appropriate given that its price point could give you a fright, as the extra large 8.8-inch gaming handheld will cost more than both Valve’s portable powerhouse and the Asus ROG Ally. There also won’t be any spooky surprises in terms of specs, as we seem to be in the loop thanks to previous leaks.

If you’ve been listening to the rumor mill, you’ll already know quite a lot about the Lenovo Legion Go. It’s a Windows 11 gaming handheld not unlike the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S, armed with an AMD Z1 Extreme APU and an 144Hz 1600p display, so it’s safe to say it’s distinctly premium compared to the Steam Deck. That means it also costs a chunk more than Valve’s portable gaming PC, which may or may not prevent it from being a true rival.

Announced in line with IFA 2023, the Lenovo Legion go is scheduled to launch on October 31st for $799. While a previously leaked promo video provides a pretty good look at the portable PC, the laptop maker has kindly shared a bunch of handy images that highlight key hardware aspects. We’ve attached a few diagrams below that point out features like a mouse wheel located next to the triggers, as well as release buttons for the Joycon style controllers and a ‘FPS mode’ switch that’s positioned next to a mouse sensor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Again, that’s something that was demonstrated in the leaked trailer, but it’s nice to see specific parts of Lenovo’s Legion Truestrike controllers. We’re talking about a premium portable rather than something that’ll target budget players, so there’s a lot going on when it comes to extra features and innards related to cooling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion GO specs Price $799 Screen 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD Battery 49.2WHr Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Operating system Windows 11 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Features Multi finger touchpads, detachable Legion Truestrike controllers

Lenovo’s grand handheld unveiling also includes details surrounding its Legion Glasses, an AR alternative to using a gaming monitor that’ll work with the Legion GO. The company says the augmented reality goggles should arrive this October for $499, but it’s worth reiterating that they’re not included as part of the portable PC package.

We’ll hopefully be able to put the Legion GO to the test soon, so watch this space for benchmarks and our review verdict. In the meantime, if you’re not fussed about Lenovo bringing to the handheld scene, we’ve got you covered when it comes to what’s currently available when it comes to portable gaming PCs.

