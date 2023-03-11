Lemnis Gate will shutdown later this year, less than two years after release

Lemnis Gate only debuted in September 2021, but publisher Frontier Foundry has confirmed that the live-service shooter will be taken offline in July.

In a brief statement posted to the game's Steam page – the first update posted by developer Ratloop Games since December 2021 – the team thanked players for "all your support" thus far, and said it shared news of the game's closure "with sadness".

"We want to thank you all for your support with Lemnis Gate, joining us for many incredible rounds in the loop. We’ve truly loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-bending strategies you created and how you embraced this innovative twist on the FPS genre," the statement said.

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today.

"From April 11 2023, Lemnis Gate will be removed from sale on all platforms. However, we will be keeping the multiplayer servers online so you can all continue to enter the loop until July 11 2023, at which point they will be closed. Console players will still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes, however, PC players will be unable to play beyond that point."

That's right – whilst PC players will be unable to play the game at all from July 11, console players should still be able to play local multiplayer and training modes after the July shutdown period. It's prompted calls from PC players to permit a similar offline/couch co-op functionality for them, too.

At the time of writing, there's no information on discounts or refunds, and the company has made the interesting decision to keep the game on sale for the next calendar month.

"Lemnis Gate is Shooter Linguistics. It's a study in the language of first-person shooters that will put your years of experience in the field to the test, unlike anything in the genre that has come before it," Josh said when he tried Lemnis Gate shortly after release (opens in new tab).

"The game takes place within a collection of 25-second time loops, pushing you to make fractional, tactical decisions on movement, positioning and firing, one turn at a time. Once the clock runs out on one of your five available loops, that hero's path is set in stone and your opponent is afforded the opportunity to respond. They can react to (and negate) your actions, set their own plans in motion, or – if they're good enough – do both all at once with a few careful stresses of the thumbsticks and squeeze of the triggers."