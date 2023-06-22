Lego Pac-Man Arcade review: "A beautiful mix of Technic and bricks"

The Lego Pac-Man Arcade is an excellent set, and one which will delight both retro and core Lego fans. Striking a satisfying balance between standard bricks and Technic mechanisms, this is a relatively unique experience in the Lego world - though there's room for more.

Striking a $269 / £229 priced dagger into the pay cheques of retro lovers everywhere, the Lego Pac-Man Arcade launched without very much fanfare earlier this year. There was very little build up to the next video game themed set, but the internet was quickly ablaze once the Icons system was unleashed. Where the NES enticed a new round of gamers to the world of bricks and the Atari disappointed others, the Lego Pac-Man Arcade manages to combine Technic and standard blocks into a super vibrant, surprisingly playable, and almost-technically satisfyingly set to both build and marvel at.

Comprised of 2,651 pieces, including one brand new and several new black colorways, this is an 18+ set that strikes a nice balance between the delight of a Technic system and the gratification of good old bricks. It's not going to give anyone with the Bugatti Chiron on their shelf a hard time, but its gentle introduction to mechanical building is certain to give more traditional builders something to think about. I put the whole thing together to see just where the Lego Pac-Man Arcade sits within the best Lego sets on the market.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade - features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $269.99 / £229.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2651 Minifigures 1 Height 32cm Width 25cm Depth 17cm Item Number 10323

Straight from the outset, the biggest feature of the Lego Pac-Man Arcade set has to be the functioning display. The screen is built entirely from bricks, gears, a few levers, and track pieces and works to offer movable Pac-Man and ghost pieces in a set path through the instantly recognizable maze. Turn the crank on the side and you're treated to a snapshot of gameplay, all running impressively smoothly. This is also where that brand new piece comes into play; a chain link with an additional bar facing upwards allows you to connect the printed character pieces. It's a neat piece that will no doubt see plenty of use in separate MOC builds.

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from that, you've got a small light block which uses a clever rubber lever design to create the effect of a coin slot, squishable joystick pads, a fold-out back panel to reveal the full mechanism inside, an extra mini-fig side build, rollable score counter, and a rotating Pac-Man and ghost display set as a separate build atop the whole device. That's far more playability than you'll find in some other sets, and it's all incredibly satisfying to show off, but there's a niggling frustration here.

(Image credit: Future)

The main Pac-Man chase effect is so impressive I started to get greedy in my build. I was disappointed, for example, to find out that there's no mechanism tying the score counter into this equation (it's a manual scroll via a small piece in the top of the machine), and that only one of the two side buttons actuates the light block. It would have also been nice to see the joystick enacting some change within the events on screen - here it's purely for feel.

The whole Arcade is half Technic, and once you've got a taste for that effect, it's easy to slip into the expectation that everything should have the same level of playability. That said, there's plenty of room for tinkering post-build and it should be pretty easy to get everything tied up nicely, which is often one of my favorite parts of completing a set.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade - how easy is it to build?

(Image credit: Future)

Considering the amount of Technic and fiddly construction required to make the Lego Pac-Man Arcade sing, I found the entire set to be a particularly enjoyable build. I spent just over a week attacking the full system during evening stints of around an hour and a half, which I found was just enough time to complete two bags worth.

(Image credit: Future)

It was particularly satisfying to find that this two-bag increment was perfect for noticeable, enjoyable results. Every time I sat down to build I was creating a whole new effect that granted a tangible sense of progress. There was always something new to play with after I was done each day.

(Image credit: Future)

The actual construction isn't nearly as complex as it presents itself on the box. There are a few tricky moments when creating the main display - you'll need plenty of patience to get all 64 of those rods into their own Technic pieces and then placed in a specific location - but for the most part everything is clearly laid out in the manual and satisfying to complete.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade - design

(Image credit: Future)

This thing is certainly a looker. While not an exact replication, it's pretty darn close to the actual Pac-Man arcade machine - to the extent that a layman will see no difference whatsoever. The vibrant yellows cutting against those new black pieces mean the eye is immediately drawn to it, no matter how many other models you've got crowding your display. From the gentle slope down the front to the almost-hidden rail pieces inside the screen, this is a sophisticated creation, though some will take umbrage at the lack of studs.

Heaps of fun, whether you're building over a longer period of time or in one go

It's a slick design that will satisfy retro fans after something unique slightly more than Lego fans just looking for their next set, with very few studs visible across the entire build. I personally love the effect, it's eye-catching and still invites the 'you made this out of Lego?' conversation to great effect.

Lego did make one hiccup here, though. Whether you love them or hate them, stickers should be printed properly. Considering the majority of the Pac-Man branding (save for the top banner and individual character pieces) comes in sticker form, I was disappointed that so many were off-centre. It's easy enough to compensate when actually adding to the pieces, but still a frustration that shouldn't exist in a $200+ set.

Should you buy the Lego Pac-Man Arcade?

(Image credit: Future)

The Lego Pac-Man Arcade set is heaps of fun, whether you're building over a longer period of time or in one go. Its a must-see for retro fans everywhere, and thanks to the clear instructions and smart use of Technic, you don't need to have years of experience under your belt to get going. In fact, I've only built a handful of sets in my lifetime and had no problem getting to grips with some of the more complicated aspects of the build. Satisfying, eye-catching, and full of secrets, this is definitely one for both displayers and tinkerers alike.

How we tested the Lego Pac-Man Arcade

I spent around an hour and a half a day building the Lego Pac-Man Arcade set for just over a week, noting the construction process, ease of instructions, and overall enjoyment of the process. After completion, I thoroughly tested all mechanisms and battery-operated components, and performed an exploratory but gentle test of durability (I held it at various angles with one hand while trying to get it on a shelf).

