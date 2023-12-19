Lego Christmas Tree review: "A great display piece, but not-so-great build"

A nice set for the festive season, and all three models included are lovely Christmas trees. The builds aren't the most interesting for seasoned Lego fans, but it's a surprisingly good set to help build confidence in younger Lego admirers.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Being a super-fan of Lego and Christmas, there was never any doubt this new Christmas Tree set would become part of my collection. That said, I bought it with the assumption that it probably wouldn't be the most fun build, but the final design would take centre stage on my mantel piece for years to come. This is mostly down to me favouring modular builds, but also that it was clear the design was very repetitive (think lots of green two-by-fours).

What I hadn’t accounted for was how well this build would lend itself to being a shared experience. My six-year-old son is at the start of his Lego-loving journey, and can often find sets difficult to follow. But the repetitive nature of this set was perfect for building his confidence in following instructions, and developing his fine motor skills. It was also an opportunity for us to share some quality time together, doing something we both really enjoy.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Christmas Tree: Features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £39.99 Age 12+ Pieces 784 Minifigures 0 Height 11" (30cm - big tree) Item number 40573

The features are as you’d expect for a Christmas tree. There’s no hidden easter eggs to find, just lots of similar green bricks and a selection of colourful, varied ornaments to adorn its 'branches'. There’s even a big yellow star to go on top.

The best thing about this set is the ability to build either one bigger tree, or two smaller ones. My son and I chose to build the two smaller ones, so I could have one on my work desk and he could have one in his bedroom.

How easy is it to build?

The Christmas tree is made up of a number of layers, which stack on top of each other and get smaller as you reach the top. Each layer follows the same pattern of bricks, bar the ornaments on each, and in that respect the build is quite straightforward. That said, there are a lot of green bricks, and subtle changes of them between layers, so you can't just assume the next layer will be an exact replica of the one before.

The ornaments and pieces placed in the middle to secure each layer on top of the next are small and fiddly. The set is aged 12+, so it's no surprise my six-year-old struggled with these bits, but even I (someone miles past the recommended age) found connecting these elements difficult on occasion.

I also had problems stacking some of the layers, with the majority slotting into place really easily, but others being quite tricky to place. For the base layer in particular, I had to go back in the instruction booklet to check I didn't have any pieces in the wrong place. The connection of the layers is a vital part of the build in order to make it stable, but I definitely spent longer trying to get this right than I would have anticipated it taking.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Christmas Tree: Design

As previously mentioned, the design of the tree features multiple layers stacked on top of one another. Each has four ‘branches’, with a decoration placed at the end. There are no surprises here, you get exactly what you’d expect – green tree, decorations and a star on top. No more, no less.

That said, if ever there was a set that would benefit from lights, this is it. Knowing the level of sophistication Lego is capable of, I’m a little surprised there's no lighting element here. Even just a light for the star on top would have added a lovely, magical touch.

Should you buy the Lego Christmas Tree?

If you love Lego and Christmas, this is a no-brainer. It might not look like the most exciting build, but it’s surprisingly fun, particularly if you get the family involved. I also love how affordable this set is. under $45 / £40, there’s just under 800 pieces of Lego and a good couple of hours of build here to enjoy.