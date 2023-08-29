An animated LEGO Jurassic Park special is coming your way

Peacock has announced an animated LEGO Jurassic Park special in honor of the movie's 30th anniversary.

"An animated special 65 million bricks in the making. Coming soon to Peacock," the streamer tweeted alongside a poster that features the classic red and yellow logo remade with LEGO bricks. The text at the very top refers to the special as an, "unofficial retelling." There aren't any further details yet, but the special seems to be an animated LEGO remake of the original 1993 film.

Jurassic Park, based on the novel by Michael Crichton, has grossed over $1 billion against its original budget of $63 million. Directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Crichton and David Koepp (Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man), the film tells the now classic cautionary tale of what happens when dinosaurs are remade in order to be kept like modern-day zoo animals – they always get out, and a few dozen people always get eaten.

The cast includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Wayne Knight, and Samuel L. Jackson. There's been no word yet as to whether or not the original cast will voice their LEGO counterparts (We really hope so, though).

Jurassic Park celebrated its 30th anniversary in June of this year, and had a select theatrical run that garnered over $1.7 million in box office sales.

The LEGO Jurassic Park special does not yet have a release date.