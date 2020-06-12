Legendary Batman writer, Denny O'Neil dies at age 81

Dennis J. "Denny" O'Neil has died at age 81. As confirmed by his family, the legendary comic book writer died at home of natural causes on the night of June 11.

(Image credit: DC)

O’Neil was best known for his work on Batman, which included writing Batman, Detective Comics, and Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, as well as editing DC’s Batman titles from 1986 to 2000. He, editor Julius Schwartz, and artist Neal Adams are credited for guiding the Dark Knight back to his darker roots after a period of campiness brought on by the success of the 1960s Batman TV series.

During his time on Batman, he created/co-created Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon; he was also involved in the revitalization of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains, and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.

Alongside Adams, O’Neil also reinvigorated the characters of Green Arrow and Green Lantern by pairing them up as best friends and “hard-traveling heroes” who ventured the country righting wrongs while exploring complex issues of politics and social justice – one of the first comic book runs to do so in a nuanced way.

Also at DC, he wrote the iconic Superman vs. Muhammad Ali one-shot, the Armageddon 2001 event, as well as memorable runs on Justice League and the Question.

(Image credit: DC)

O’Neil also enjoyed a fruitful stint at Marvel, writing Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Daredevil, and was involved in the creation of Madame Web, Hydro-Man, Obadiah Stane, Lady Deathstrike, and the concept for the Transformers - including naming Optimus Prime. During his time editing at Marvel, he was the one who hired then-newcomer Frank Miller to take over the Daredevil title.

The writer also branched out to TV, writing episodes of Logan’s Run, Superboy, Batman: The Animated Series, and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

(Image credit: Chris Klamer)

In addition to writing and editing, O’Neil taught at Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts, was on the Hero Initiative’s Board of Directors, and wrote the instructional book The DC Guide to Writing Comics.

Late in his career, O'Neil was recognized in a broad sense for his accomplishments. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library honored him as the key speaker at its "Comic Books and Social Justice" weekend in December 2018, and the city of Phoenix, AZ proclaimed May 25, 2019 "Dennis O'Neil Day" in recognition of his impact both in the comic industry and to American society in general.