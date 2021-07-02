Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword trailer focuses on controls, skippable cutscenes and new hint system

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which highlights all of the quality of life improvements coming to the game.

The trailer shows off some of the biggest changes coming with the updated version which is landing on the Nintendo Switch on July 16. There's a lot of improvements showcased here too.

The first highlight comes in the form of a new hint system that will increase the usefulness of Fi. Your sword will now flash when it has tips and hints available. This should make it so those that find themselves lost or in need of a hand always have something they can fall back on in-game as opposed to discovering solutions elsewhere.

There is also a showcase of the two different control schemes that are being implemented in the game now too. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been completely reworked to allow for motion and button-only input. This means that you can use the JoyCons undocked to perform actions like aiming with a bow and arrow or using your sword, but you'll also have just as much accuracy with a more traditional controller in your hands too.

Other improvements have been added to the game that should make it run more at your pace too. There are now options to fast forward through dialogue and skip cutscenes in the game. This is for players who really don't care for the story and just want to get directly into the action. Or alternatively, those who just read ridiculously fast.

Add all this on top of a higher resolution and enhanced overall performance and this version of Skyward Sword is likely going to be a real second wind for the title. The game is one of the least revered of the modern mainline Zelda games, but many complaints about it stemmed from its poor quality of life options and insistence on motion controls. With those hurdles now out of the way, perhaps Skyward Sword could be on the verge of being reevaluated. Either way, these all seem like good options to make the game a better experience overall.

