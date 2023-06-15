Legend of Zelda movie isn't in the works, studio boss confirms

If the rumors of an upcoming Legend of Zelda movie from the studio that brought us The Super Mario Bros. Movie were getting you hyped, we're sorry to be the bearers of bad news. It turns out that the rumors were completely unfounded – according to Illumination Studios CEO Chris Meledandri, anyway.

"I don’t know where that came from," Meledandri told The Wrap at Annecy International Animation Festival and Market. "I mean I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we’ve had a great experience working together. My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I understand how people can surmise these things. But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I’ve been hearing lots of rumors. This is just about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination."

The rumor stemmed from a report on The Hot Mic podcast last week. "I’m told that Universal is, in fact, closing a 'big deal' with the Nintendo corporation for The Legend of Zelda," journalist Jeff Sneider said. "Zelda is looking like the next big Illumination-Nintendo franchise, which we were all sort of expecting. I’m told that is happening."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released earlier this year, is now the biggest video game movie of all time, so it would make sense for another collaboration to be on the cards at some point. For now, at least, it just won't involve Link and Zelda.

