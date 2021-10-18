Leaked Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl skins are filled with cartoon throwbacks you might remember

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a number of alternate skins calling back to classic cartoon episodes, according to a new leak.

If you're a SpongeBob SquarePants fan, or even if you were an avid watcher 20 years ago and now only quote the odd one-liner with your buddies, you'll probably feel a flash of nostalgia watching this video from GhostsPumpkinSoup (via TheGamer). SpongeBob's priceless soda-drinking (turned bubble-blowing) hat, Patrick's cowboy hat, and Sandy's basketball outfit are all arriving in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sometime in the future if this leak is authentic.

Of course, it's not SpongeBob All-Star Brawl, it's Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and these leaked skins offer a smorgasbord of cartoon callbacks. Our pals at Newsarama will appreciate the comic-accurate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin for Leonardo and Michelangelo, Avatar fans will remember Aang's hat from the 'Imprisoned' episode, and there seem to be some Christmas costumes in the works for Ren and Stimpy and Angelica from Rugrats. You can also see some alternate skins for characters from The Wild Thornberrys, CatDog, and other classic Nickelodeon 'toons.

In addition to being clever callbacks to fan-favorite Nickelodeon episodes, these alternate skins will go a long way in distinguishing one player from the other when they've both picked the same brawler. The developers revealed via the game's official Discord that the skins were planned to release with the game at launch but were ultimately delayed to an unspecified date. Hopefully this is the start of even more Nickelodeon deep cuts being made into skins, like FrankenDoodle or Patrick's pinhead face.

In case you missed it, earlier in the year Nickelodeon launched a new studio to make more Avatar and Legend of Korra content.