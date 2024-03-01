Last Epoch Runemaster build guide

To say that the best Last Epoch Runemaster class build is tricky would be an understatement. Depending on the combination of elemental spells you’ve used beforehand, the Runemaster class casts one of many different Runic Invocation attacks. As if this rune mechanic isn’t complex enough, the Runemaster also struggles with mana restoration and survivability. Don’t worry though; this guide will help you find the best Runemaster build in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch Runemaster builds explained

The Last Epoch Runemaster class is an elemental spellcaster who typically keeps a lot of distance between themselves and the enemy. Most Runemaster builds rely on Runic Invocation as their main source of damage; you’ll cast an elemental spell to gain one rune of a corresponding elemental type (one rune per second if it’s a channelling spell), then use Runic Invocation to consume the runes you’ve obtained and perform an attack based on that rune combination. For example, casting two fire skills followed by a lightning skill would grant you two Rah Runes and one Gon Rune, which transforms into the Echoes of Thunder lightning attack.

Runic Invocation builds have amazing damage potential, so it’s highly recommended to use this ability as the cornerstone of your Last Epoch Runemaster build. Just beware that it requires specific rune combinations (and therefore specific spell rotations) in order to work, which leaves little room for error.

Last Epoch Runemaster best skills

Runic Invocation : fully upgrade Unbridled Ruin, Devastating Starfall, and Word of Rahyeh. You’ll need at least one point in Rune Slinger, and Inscribed Patterns, two points in Attuned Approach, and three in Runic Energy. Additional highly recommended passives are Copied Scrolls, Transcriber of Power, and Word of Lagon (provided you’re using a lightning spell).

: fully upgrade Unbridled Ruin, Devastating Starfall, and Word of Rahyeh. You’ll need at least one point in Rune Slinger, and Inscribed Patterns, two points in Attuned Approach, and three in Runic Energy. Additional highly recommended passives are Copied Scrolls, Transcriber of Power, and Word of Lagon (provided you’re using a lightning spell). Rune Bolt : fully upgrade Arcane Restoration, Runeweave, and Cosmic Tapestry. It’s best to convert the damage output to one element; for this Runemaster build, use Blazing Flare and Searing Dart (fire). Other recommended upgrades are Dissolve and Conquer and Arcane Overcharge.

: fully upgrade Arcane Restoration, Runeweave, and Cosmic Tapestry. It’s best to convert the damage output to one element; for this Runemaster build, use Blazing Flare and Searing Dart (fire). Other recommended upgrades are Dissolve and Conquer and Arcane Overcharge. Flame Rush : fully upgrade Blazing Flux, Runic Eclipse, and Lunar Protection. Recommended upgrades are Celestial Guidance for extra protection and Solar Rush and Blazeborn for extra reach and damage.

: fully upgrade Blazing Flux, Runic Eclipse, and Lunar Protection. Recommended upgrades are Celestial Guidance for extra protection and Solar Rush and Blazeborn for extra reach and damage. Static Orb : fully upgrade Shocking Conduit, Forking Surge, and Static Armor to shield you, shock enemies, and deal better lightning damage.

: fully upgrade Shocking Conduit, Forking Surge, and Static Armor to shield you, shock enemies, and deal better lightning damage. Flame Ward: fully upgrade Dilation, Energize, Prismatic Buffer and barrier for maximum defence. The Astonish upgrade comes highly recommended as you’ll trigger Flame Ward upon getting stunned.

Creating a proper Runemaster build becomes a lot easier if you focus on just one or two elemental damage types and upgrade them with passive skill points as much as possible. This Runemaster build mainly uses fire damage dealt by a converted Rune Bolt and Flame Rush attack. Static Orb’s and Flame Ward’s main purpose is to add defensiveness.

By activating the Blazing Flare and Searing Dart passive upgrades plus the Arcane Restoration passive, Runebolt becomes an excellent main fire damage spell complete with mana recovery. The latter will help you trigger the evasive manoeuvre Flame Rush more often, but it’s still wise to reduce its mana cost and cooldown duration with the Blazing Flux passive. Flame Ward will be used as a shield, and all three abilities can be used to stack up on Rah Runes.

If you throw in some lightning spells, such as the Static Orb, you can cast Echoes of Thunder’s lightning explosions or create Plasma Orbs that’ll continuously circle around you. Would you rather keep the rune rotation as simple as possible? Then stick with fire spells only to quickly stack up on Rah runes and continuously cast Aergon’s Greater Fireball with Runic Invocation.

Last Epoch Runemaster best passives

Mage passives : upgrade the Arcanist passive to unlock new parts of the skill tree. Only use Elementalist if you plan on using different elements. If you only use one or two, fully upgrade the ones that apply: Arcane Current, Mage Flurry, or Arcane Flames. Knowledge of Destruction is a great option to build critical strike chance.

: upgrade the Arcanist passive to unlock new parts of the skill tree. Only use Elementalist if you plan on using different elements. If you only use one or two, fully upgrade the ones that apply: Arcane Current, Mage Flurry, or Arcane Flames. Knowledge of Destruction is a great option to build critical strike chance. Sorcerer passives : upgrade Calculated Destruction with at least five points for a critical strike bonus. Consider fully upgrading Arcane Momentum for much faster casting speed.

: upgrade Calculated Destruction with at least five points for a critical strike bonus. Consider fully upgrading Arcane Momentum for much faster casting speed. Runemaster passives: upgrade Unsealed mana and Arcane Focus for intelligence, mana, and casting speed. Ancient Inscription and Celestial Doom can be upgraded for the same reasons. As you’ll always gain Rah Runes, upgrade Decree of the Burning Wind to deal extra damage to bosses. Upgrade Sphere of Protection if you need more defensiveness.

The most important thing is to decide on your elemental types and upgrade the Mage’s passives accordingly. As this Runemaster build deals a lot of fire damage, upgrading Arcane Flames is a must.

Last Epoch Runemaster equipment

As all your damage comes from spells, increased spell damage is the most important stat. Increased casting speed, intelligence, extra mana, and higher resistance stats would be most welcome. The best choice of weapon is either a two-handed staff or a one-handed magical weapon combined with an off-hand catalyst, as long as they come with high spell damage and a high chance to apply negative status effects on the enemy.