Are you looking for the best classes in Last Epoch? This Last Epoch tier list ranks all classes from best to worst based on their damage potential, survivability, and difficulty level. Although there aren’t any truly ‘bad’ classes in Last Epoch, this will give you an idea of their relative strength and make it easier to choose your favourite. From the best base classes to the best Masteries, here’s our Last Epoch class tier list to explain it all.

Last Epoch best base classes

S tier: Mage

A tier: Acolyte, Rogue

B tier: Primalist

C tier: Sentinel

Every Last epoch base class comes with three different Mastery Classes. Before taking a look at the in-depth Mastery tier list below, however, you might want to know which base class has the best masteries to choose from. As the Mage has one S-tier Mastery Class followed by two A-tier classes, it’s considered the best option, but the Acolyte and Rogue aren’t far behind.

Here’s a Last Epoch tier list of all Mastery Classes, as divided by their base class.

Last Epoch class tier list - best Mage Mastery

S tier: Runemaster

A tier: Sorcerer, Spellblade

Casting elemental attacks as a Runemaster builds a stack of runes, the type of which is determined by the element. Depending on the rune type you get, your Runemaster may receive better mana regeneration or deal increased damage against bosses. Although this makes the Runemaster one of the more complex Last Epoch classes, it also allows for highly specialised and extremely efficient playstyles. As long as you choose Runic Invocation skill upgrades that match your elemental damage type, the Runemaster is one of the best classes on this Last Epoch tier list.

Compared to the Runemaster, the Sorcerer class feels a bit bland since you mainly just cast area-of-effect spells. Although this Last Epoch class certainly comes with high damage potential, you’ll find yourself worrying about mana regeneration and survivability a bit too often to justify an S-tier placement.

Like the Sorcerer, the Spellblade class can’t compare to the Runemaster. This Mastery still deals good damage though, with Shatter Strike as an especially useful ability to clear your surroundings of weakened enemies. It’s typically best to buff this attack with Enchant Weapon, use Mana Strike to regain mana and, since the Spellblade operates in melee range, reserve a slot for the Teleport ability to survive. As all of this requires correct timing, the Spellblade can be a somewhat difficult class to manage.

Last Epoch class tier list - best Acolyte Mastery

S tier: Necromancer

A tier: Warlock

B tier: Lich

One of the reasons why the Necromancer is an S-tier Last Epoch class, is because the minion AI is just really good. Equip them with some armour- and damage-boosting passives, and they’ll attack all the right targets for you and stay alive. The Wraith minions are especially strong, but they cost a lot of mana - luckily for you, you can use the Drain Life ability to constantly regain mana (provided you have the Hecatomb skill upgrade) and keep spamming them. Depending on the build, having a bunch of active minions doesn’t always require a lot of skill, which also makes the Necromancer one of the easier Last Epoch classes to play.

The Warlock is more difficult to play than most Last Epoch classes, but it has amazing damage potential thanks to the many curses and damage-over-time effects. The trick is to get passive effects that scale with curses, such as instant mana regeneration, double hits, or better armour based on the number of curses on your target. If you focus on the damage type inflicted by your curses, which is likely to be necrotic damage, you can further maximise this build’s efficiency. Beware that the Warlock can struggle with mana regeneration, which is the only reason why it’s not an S-tier Last Epoch class.

The Acolyte’s Lich Mastery consumes its own health to deal better damage. Although the Reaper Form ability allows the Lich to return to full health instead of dying, the constant cycle of losing health, regaining health to avoid defeat, and then losing it again to improve your damage is too tricky to be placed any higher than B-tier on our Last Epoch tier list.

Last Epoch class tier list - best Rogue Mastery

S tier: Falconer

A tier: Bladedancer

B tier: Marksman

The Bladedancer is an agile assassin-type class that deals incredibly high damage. The damage mainly stems from the constant blade attacks, such as Umbral Blades and Shadow Cascade, and can be tweaked with passives to increase the number of blades and improve their efficiency (especially with the Shadow Daggers effect). Although this will give you one of the best classes in Last Epoch, you do need to keep moving if you want the Bladedancer to survive. Even with evasion abilities Smoke Bomb and Shift at your disposal, this can be quite difficult, which is why the Bladedancer is placed in A tier instead of S.

The Falconer is at the top of this Last Epoch tier list thanks to its high versatility and sheer damage potential. You can build the Falconer in many different ways, ranging from a Falcon-focused playstyle with Dive Bomb attacks to a more calculated playstyle with Smoke Bomb evasion and Ballista placements. You’ll still rely on evasion abilities like Shift, but the Falcon companion and ballista/traps will help you keep your enemies at bay whilst continuing to deal damage as you move around.

The Marksman’s ranged arrow attacks are easy to overlook, but their Detonating Arrow attack is very strong. Combining it with Explosive Traps allows you to unlock the Arrow Traps skill upgrade to trigger Detonating Arrow whenever Explosive Trap detonates, thus dealing amazing damage. That said, Marksman heavily relies on evasive abilities like Shift to stay alive, making this class far more difficult to manage compared to other ranged Last Epoch classes.

Last Epoch class tier list - best Primalist Mastery

A tier: Druid, Shaman

B tier: Beastmancer

The Druid class allows for a bunch of different builds depending on what form you prefer. Gathering Storm together with its Storm Bolts-boosting passives, the backbone of the Druid class, is best combined with the Swarmblade Form to deal devastating melee and lightning damage. As the Druid is a bit slow and its area-of-effect feels more limited compared to other Last Epoch classes, it just falls short of the S tier.

The Shaman relies on totem and spriggan minions to deal damage. Although it doesn’t have the same damage potential as some of the best classes on this Last Epoch tier list, the Shaman is relatively easy to build and play; just use Healing Totems to keep you alive and unlock the Memories of Eterra totem upgrade to easily regain mana.

While typically considered ‘fun to play’, the Beastmaster and its animal companions aren’t the most impressive damage dealers. Unlike the Necromancer, Beastmaster is a melee-focused class that typically buffs only one or two minions, then uses an attack like Upheaval to add to that melee damage themselves and trigger Warcry to buff everyone. Although this makes for a pretty straightforward build (you can use passives like Bringer of Winter to improve the effects of Warcry), it’s not quite as powerful as other last Epoch classes.

Last Epoch class tier list - best Sentinel Mastery

A tier: Void Knight

B tier: Paladin

C tier: Forge Guard

Together with the Necromancer, the Paladin is a very easy Last Epoch class to master as a new player. Improving the strength and stun passives, together with the Paladin’s Healing Hands ability, will grant you a high survival chance in both solo and co-op play. As the paladin can’t compare to other Last Epoch classes in terms of damage output, however, we’ll give it B tier.

The Void Knight is not quite as tanky as the Paladin, but it comes with far better movement and crowd-control abilities. You can easily use Shield Rush to dash into battle, use Anomaly to cast negative effects on surrounding enemies (go for the Mark of Rot skill passive), then use Warpath to hit everyone near you. As the cherry on top, Volatile Reversal is there to reset your position, save your life, and replenish your HP and mana whenever necessary.

Forge Guard is a fine class if you’re looking for a more tanky build, but it’s rather slow and lacks good area-of-effect attacks. Especially for new players looking to level up quickly, the single-target focus of the Forge Guard is too frustrating to give this class a high placement on our Last Epoch tier list.

