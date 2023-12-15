Larian will "continue to support" Baldur's Gate 3 into 2024 while "working on other things"

Larian Studios will continue supporting Baldur’s Gate 3 next year, according to CEO Swen Vincke.

“Obviously we’re working on other things, but we are going to continue to support [Baldur’s Gate 3]” Vincke says when asked about 2024’s post-launch plans in an interview with IGN. Those “other things” are likely in reference to the team’s “next big game” - but the studio is still focused on its prized jewel for now.

“The community has been patient with us, this is a very large game with a number of permutations,” Vincke continues. “We had this hook in Patch 4, which nobody saw coming, which was the crime system. So depending on how big of a thief you were, you got this problem at the end of the game. And when QA does runs, they often just don't do that, so it's logical that you will not see it.”

Baldur’s Gate 3’s recent updates have been mightily impressive, with the most recent Patch 5 adding in thousands of lines of dialogue, an extended epilogue party sequence, and all the usual sweeping bug fixes. (Oh, and penis physics.) That cadence seems to be carrying over into 2024, too. Vincke says that seemingly “small things” sometimes snowball into large problems with a game as vast as Baldur’s Gate 3, and Larian is committed to “getting those under control” in upcoming patches.

There was no mention of Baldur’s Gate 3’s DLC, however, though Vincke previously commented that the team “wants to do more” with the game, but how that manifests is still up in the air. Regardless, fans were certainly convinced that the newly added epilogue scenes set up an expansion quite nicely.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s writing director recently said the team is “not saying no” to new races. So perhaps that’s on the table in a future update or DLC.