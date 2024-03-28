Kristen Stewart says she’d “never” star in a Marvel movie – unless one director asks her to

Kristen Stewart has no interest in doing a Marvel movie...unless one director asks her to.

"I will likely never do a Marvel movie," Stewart told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "If Greta Gerwig asked ask me to do a Marvel movie...then I would do it."

It's pretty common now for an A-lister to take on a Marvel role: Harrison Ford, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, and even Harry Styles are among the big list names that have signed on to Marvel movies (Although Styles' further involvement is still in limbo).

Gerwig, helmer of Little Women, Lady Bird, and now Barbie, is known for her distinct filmmaking style – and a Gerwig-directed Marvel movie sounds like it'd be amazing, if we're being honest.

"You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it," Stewart continued, adding that it "sounds like a f**king nightmare."

Stewart has a point, with Madame Web star Dakota Johnson hinting that studio interference contributed to the film's failure: "Art does not do well when it's made by committee."

Still, we definitely wouldn't mind seeing Stewart in a Marvel movie – even if it's just in a 30-second post-credits cameo. The actor can currently be seen in A24's Love Lies Bleeding, which debuted to widespread critical acclaim.

Love Lies Bleeding is in theaters now.