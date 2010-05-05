Kratos to kill more stuff on PSP in God of War: Ghost of Sparta

A couple months ago, speculation ran wild aboutSpartans Stand Tall, a "secret" website that was revealed when God of War III players earned a Platinum Trophy, and which featured nothing but animated rain and a strange, circular meter in the shape ofa Spartan shield. Today, we finally learned what the site was teasing: A new PSP God of War prequel, titled Ghost of Sparta.

If you spent much time playing God of War: Chains of Olympus on PSP, you know this is exciting news - especially when you consider thatdeveloper Ready at Dawn, the studio behind Chains of Olympus and Daxter (widely considered two of the best PSP games), is behind Ghost as well.Despite all appearances of following up on the apocalyptic condition Kratos left the world in at the end of GoWIII, Ghost of Spartawill actuallybe an interquel set after the first God of War, but before the second.

According to Sony PR manager Eric Levine, who posted the news on thePlayStation Blog, Ghost of Sparta will focus on Kratos' rise to power as the god of war (what, you didn't think he was just given the job, did you?). "In his quest to rid the nightmares that haunt him," Levine wrote,"Kratos must face his dark past to prove his worthiness to the Gods — a journey that will reveal the origins of lost worlds and finally answer long-awaited questions about Kratos’ tattoo, scar, and family."

So that's exciting news, even if we're pretty sure Kratos' scar came from being run through with the Blade of Olympus at the beginning of God of War II.



Above: Remember?

You may recall we'repretty big fans of the seriesaround here, so any news of a new God of War - whether interquel, prequel, sequel or fixated on scars thathave already been explained- is welcome. Expect to see a lot more of this when E3 rolls around next month.

May 4, 2010