Kong: Skull Island’s Jordan Vogt-Roberts has directed a Marvel’s Avengers trailer

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director behind Kong: Skull Island, has directed a fancy TV trailer to advertise Marvel’s Avengers. The one-minute short pulls together talent from Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound - a real "filmmakers assemble" moment. Check it out above.

The usual suspects appear - Thor, Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow. But the trailer finds its star and chief source of entertainment in Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel . You can tell this has the special Hollywood touch, as color saturation is punched up to a vibrancy we haven't seen yet in Marvel's Avengers trailers or even the gameplay. The trailer shows the team assembling, but just as Cap is about to say it, Kamala drops in with a "sorry I'm late." Clever.

In the trailer, the Avengers face off against hordes of AIM bots, who have taken over in their absence after a tragic event called A-Day turns the public against everyone's favorite heroes. It ends with an electric shot of MODOK waiting behind an army of bots. "Let's try this again," Tony Stark (played by Nolan North) quips. Cue electric guitar. Okay, I'm excited.

This isn't the first time Vogt-Roberts has dabbled in game trailers - he put together a promo piece for Destiny 2 back in 2017. You can tell he's had some experience, as this is the perfect mix of video game action and clever cinematography. Hats off.

Marvel’s Avengers comes to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th and will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well.