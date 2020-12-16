Kojima Productions is celebrating its 5th anniversary with "exciting updates" tomorrow

Kojima Productions is teasing a reveal or announcement coming tomorrow (or today depending on your timezone), December 16 on the studio's Twitter page.

What's the occasion? Kojima Productions is celebrating its fifth anniversary as an independent studio on Wednesday, so instead of birthday cake we're getting some juicy new deets on... something. The studio launched Death Stranding last year, so it's possible we'll hear some details on DLC, but that's pure speculation.

Another possibility is that Kojima Productions is ready to reveal its new project, which was confirmed to be in development in October. Either way, be sure to have the Kojima Productions Twitter page open at 9pm PST (Tuesday) / 12am EST (Wednesday) / 5am GMT (Wednesday), as the studio will be "delivering some exciting updates you won't want to miss!"

December 16ᵗʰ marks the 5ᵗʰ Anniversary of #KojimaProductions ! Keep an eye out tomorrow on our social channels at 12AM (NYC), 5AM (UK), 6AM (CET) and 2PM (JP) as we'll be delivering some exciting updates you won't want to miss! #KJP5 pic.twitter.com/WZ3WP9q2QpDecember 15, 2020

We don't know a whole lot about Kojima Productions' next game, but the studio is hiring for a few roles that paint a very, very vague picture. Judging from one listing for a network programmer, it sounds like the untitled project will feature some sort of online or multiplayer component. And, in classic Kojima fashion, another listing for weapons artist calls for experience creating "mechas." Finally, every job listing requires Japanese fluency, which means Kojima probably isn't moving his Tokyo office any time soon.

Personally, I'm holding out hope for a new horror game, and I'm not crazy or naive because Kojima said recently he wants to make another horror game. There's also been some rumblings about a potential collabo with horror mangaka Junji Ito, but it sounds like that might actually just be wishful thinking at this point.

